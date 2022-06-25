By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2022

Summer Walker has announced that she is pregnant amid speculation from fans after posting her most recent “thirst traps” on social media. 

The 26-year-old R&B singer is expecting her first child with her current rapper boyfriend Larry, who is also known as LVRD Pharoh. She confirmed the exciting news while chatting with her fans during her Instagram Live on Saturday (June 25). This will be Walker’s second child as she also shares a child with 31-year-old record producer London On Da Track.

“People asking me if I’m pregnant… I am. And you know, I’m very, very, very, very happy about it,” the singer said during the Instagram Live. “It’s just, you know, really peaceful, really happy. Lots of help, lots of love, and the only reason I’m even saying anything is because, you know, last time… I felt very disrespected that people didn’t let me tell that myself,” she added. 

Walker told viewers that she’s most excited to see how “different” things will be this time around. In her most recent album Still Over It, you’ll recall that she publicly dissed her first baby father, London On Da Track, for “making [her] spend [her] whole f*cking pregnancy alone.” This was the central theme of the album as Walker explores her role in the record producers life as his “4th Baby Mama,” and how it affects her own life, too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Awkward Kween 🤍 (@summerwalker)

Walker was recently revealed as one of the two new cover stars for Essence Magazine’s 2022 Festival of Culture issue. Lucky Daye was the other R&B singer to grace the cover of the digital feature. Walker is also set to headline the ESSENCE Fest stage for the first time on Saturday, July 2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

