One thing is for sure and two things are for certain, Lupe Fiasco is one of the illest lyricists to ever touch a mic. The Chicago legend has been exercising some lethal wordplay for over 15 years and the older and wiser he gets, the better he becomes. Lupe is, without a doubt, a valued gem in the rap game and if there is any lyrical bible available for emcee’s, Lupe should most definitely be in the table of contents with his own book. While the world back open and folks are back in the clubs and want the turn up music, there are way more people now that yearn for bars and rap they can appreciate and dissect. Today (June 24) Lupe Fiasco emerges with his eighth studio album Drill Music In Zion.

Lupe Fiasco is one of the best wordsmiths of all time and one of the most creative minds in music right now… Drill Music in Zion is gonna be special — Luca Guerini (@LucaGuerini_NFR) June 23, 2022

Drill Music In Zion serves as the full length follow up to Lupe’s 2018 album Drogas Wave and fans have been itching for more ever since. The highly anticipated album will surely be one of the best to drop this year and word around street is that it is some of his best work to date. It has also been described as “warm and inviting” yet “lyrically brilliant.”

In other news, as part of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)’s MLK Visiting Professor Program for 2022-23, Lupe Fiasco will be one of three new teachers at MIT, alongside theater professor Eunice Ferreira and documentary filmmaker Louis Massiah. “I been holding this for a while,” Fiasco announced in his tweet. “I’ll put together something more sophisticated later that really captures the nuance and gravity but for now I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at MIT.”

Tap into Drill Music In Zion now and let the bars console you.