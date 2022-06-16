Next week, Lupe Fiasco will unveil his eighth studio LP Drill Music In Zion, which will consist of ten songs with additional features from Ayesha Jaco and Nayirah. The project is led by the single “AUTOBOTO.”

Just before the album’s arrival, Lupe delivers the title track for fans to enjoy, which he produced alongside Soundtrakk. As explained via press release, the Chicago legend uses “Drill Music In Zion” to “examine the way greed transforms each interaction into a transaction, and how the profit motive corrodes our collective humanity”:

“Now there are those that resoluted to wreck, got caught, fought, lost, electrocuted to death, came a little late for the rescue and the flesh, DNA exonerates posthumously whatever’s left, no resurrection but reputation’s correct, the revelation brings decorated regrets, all due respect, it’s not really about fair, let them sigh ’cause the real killer’s still out there, probably callin’ up police, complainin’ ’bout his neighbors or just walkin’ on the beach…”

Drill Music In Zion will follow 2018’s Drogas Wave, a 24-song effort with collaborations alongside Nikki Jean, Damian Marley, Simon Sayz, Crystal “Røvél” Torres, Elena Pinderhughes, and Bishop Edgar Jackson. More recently, Lupe did drop off a couple of EPs in 2020 — House with Kaelin Ellis and Tape Tape with Soundtrakk.

In addition to being in the studio, Lupe has recently found himself in a classroom as one of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s newest teachers. As previously reported by REVOLT, Lupe is spending the upcoming academic year instructing on hip hop as part of the university’s MLK Visiting Professors and Scholars Program. The Food & Liquor star briefly spoke on the honor:

“MIT stands as the pinnacle of higher learning and execution for so many, including myself. I’m overjoyed to have the opportunity to be in the midst of some of the world’s greatest minds to offer my humble perspective and absorb new practices and principles.”

Press play on “Drill Music In Zion” below.