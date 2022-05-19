It’s been four years since Lupe Fiasco liberated his seventh studio LP Drogas Wave, a 24-track effort with additional contributions from Damian Marley, Nikki Jean, Crystal “Røvél” Torres, Simon Sayz, Elena Pinderhughes, and Bishop Edgar Jackson. Since then, the Chicago veteran has released two critically acclaimed EPs, House with Kaelin Ellis and TAPE TAPE with Soundtrakk, both of which were released in 2020. Fans have also been treated to various on-the-spot freestyles, most of which landed on Lupe‘s social media accounts.

Back in August of last year, Lupe took to Twitter to announce that he would create his next album “from scratch” in on day’s time. A week after that declaration, he then doubled back on that tweet, stating that a new body of work was completed in 72 hours. This week, he finally confirmed that said album, officially titled DRILL MUSIC IN ZION, is set to arrive June 24.

To get the fans ready, today (May 19) brings DRILL MUSIC IN ZION‘s first single “AUTOBOTO.” Assisted by Nayirah and co-produced alongside Soundtrakk, the song mainly sees Lupe addressing Chicago’s ills, specifically in regards to gang violence:

“Lies to the judge, rain in the sky, and the sea might rise what slides to the mud, sties to the flies from all kinds of the minds, reporting live from the hive and all sides of the sludge, one deep meditate, one street separate, ‘Hi’ to the Crips, ‘Goodbye’ to the Bloods, but it was the souls of Lords and GDs, segregated by the street in the Chi’ where I was, got wise to the nudge, why buy a tub when they buy you a flood? Better buy you a sub, how you gon’ survive in the club?”

Press play on Lupe Fiasco‘s “AUTOBOTO” and check out the full artwork for DRILL MUSIC IN ZION below.