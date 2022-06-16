After getting stuck exiting a subway train, 37-year-old Marcus Bryant was dragged onto the tracks, ultimately dying upon being hit by another train, NBC News reports. Reports reveal that his clothes may have caused the accident.

On Wednesday night (June 15), as Bryant exited the northbound Q train at East 16th street and Avenue M in Brooklyn, he was caught in between the subway doors as the train pulled away from the station. The New York Police Department confirmed that the incident took place at approximately 11:53 p.m. He was taken to a nearby medical center and was pronounced dead early Thursday morning (June 16).

Just 12 hours following the news, New York City Transit President Richard Davey disputed police claims surrounding the way in which Bryant died. “This was not a door incident, “he said during a press conference. He also revealed a preliminary investigation determined that he was never stuck in the door.

All employees involved are currently following agency protocol which requires drug and alcohol testing following an accident of this nature. They were also questioned surrounding the events leading up to Bryant’s death. Davey confirmed that cameras located on the Avenue M station platforms were working during the tragedy.

“It was a tragic accident last night. Our hearts go out the victim and his loved ones,” Davey continued during the news conference held at the station. “We’re also here to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again.”

While police say that there is a possibility that the victim was not dragged by the train’s door, interviews conducted with witnesses following the incident suggest that he was.

A neighbor described Bryant as a “quiet guy,” and shared that he had just saw him leave home around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night (June 15).