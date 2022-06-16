By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2022

More chilling details surrounding the Buffalo shooting tragedy have been revealed.

The suspect disclosed his motive behind entering a Tops grocery store and killing 10 Black people through a letter. According to court documents, in a handwritten note to his family, Payton S. Gendron said that he “had to commit this attack.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the gunman deliberately planned the attack in a predominately Buffalo, New York neighborhood. He then used  social media platforms to detail how he would carry out the massacre and even live-streamed the massacre via the Twitch app.

“Gendron’s motive for the mass shooting was to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar attacks,” said the criminal complaint that was filed on Wednesday (June 15). He has been charged with multiple federal hate crime charges as well as a domestic terrorism charge.

The full list of charges include 10 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, three counts of hate crime involving bodily injury, 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a violent crime, and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime. If convicted, he could receive the death penalty.

Attorney General Merrick Garland also met with relatives of the victims whose lives were lost in the tragedy on Wednesday (June 15). He told them,  “No one in this country should have to live in fear that they will go to work or shop at a grocery store and will be attacked by someone who hates them because of the color of their skin.”

FBI officials uncovered the note in the suspect’s bedroom where, furthermore, he wrote that he committed  the horrendous crime because he cared “for the future of the White Race.”

President Biden visits the families of the Buffalo shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  05.17.2022
View More
Payton S. Gendron

