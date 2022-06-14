Back in April, PJ Morton unveiled his Watch The Sun album. Across a collection of 11 original songs that showcase Morton’s songwriting and production, Watch The Sun features very special appearances from Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Chronixx, JoJo, Mr. Talkbox, Nas, Wale, Alex Isley, El DeBarge, Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel “MusiqCity” Walls.

This week, Morton returns to present the official music video for “On My Way,” the El DeBarge-assisted cut from Watch The Sun. In the new visual, Morton ventures across various locations while delivering his lyrics about being there for the people who need him:

Don’t say it’s over, you know I know ya, better than anyone else/ We just need time, yeah, to fall in line, yeah/ Reevaluate for ourselves, but for me, nothing has changed/ All you gotta do is call my name, yeah, yeah, and I’ll be/ On my way, on my way, you just call me, I’ll be on my way/ Anytime, any place, you just call me, I’ll be on my way

PJ Morton also earned a Grammy award earlier this year for Album Of The Year, honoring his contributions to Jon Batiste’s We Are. The accomplishment marks his fourth consecutive Grammy, adding to wins for Best Gospel Album in 2021, Best R&B Song in 2020, and Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2019.

In additional exciting news, this Friday (June 17), Morton will kick off a four-month-long North American tour, headlining a long list of historic venues. With the addition of half a dozen East Coast dates, from Virginia to Baltimore, Boston and beyond, the multi award-winning performer, songwriter and soul singer will now play over 40 shows and counting in support of his latest album.

Be sure to press play on PJ Morton’s brand new music video for “On My Way” featuring El DeBarge down below.