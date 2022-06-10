Chicago rapper FBG Cash was tragically gunned down early Friday morning (June 10).

The rapper suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in his vehicle with a female companion around 5:30 a.m. The shooters drove by in a four-door black Cadillac sedan when they stopped, got out and opened fire. The suspects quickly fled the scene shortly thereafter.

FBG Cash had been driving with the woman asleep in his car. He was on the 1600 block of West 81st Street when someone with a rifle opened fire. The “Back Again 2X’s” rapper then grabbed his handgun and started to return fire, according to police.

The rapper suffered numerous gunshot wounds in several parts of his body and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The unidentified female victim also suffered gunshot rounds to the left arm and upper back. She is listed in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Chicago’s Oak Lawn neighborhood.

Born Tristain Hamilton, FBG Cash was part of the “Fly Boy Gang.” The 31-year-old rapper was a close associate of FBG Duck, who was killed nearly two years ago in broad daylight by four masked assailants. Thirty-eight bullet casings were found at the scene. The attack on FBG Duck reportedly lasted 15 seconds and was said to be a result of a rap beef that spiraled out of control and resulted in street gang activity.

Five men were indicted for Duck’s killing in aid of racketeering. Charles “C Murda” Liggins, 30, Kenneth “Kenny” Roberson, 28, Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, 30, Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, 22, and Marcus “Muwop” Smart, 22, were taken into custody last October. All alleged assailants face a minimum sentence of life, and have potential to receive the death penalty.

FBG Duck was said to be a member of STL/EBT, also known as Tookaville. His brother FBG Brick was also fatally shot in 2017. Close associate BCR Meezle was gunned down a few months after Duck. The association is a fraction of the Gangster Disciples. The gang has been at war with the Black Disciples who largely hail from the infamous “O-Block.”