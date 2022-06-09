Today (June 9), chart-topping recording artist iann dior releases his new single and accompanying video for “Live Fast Die Numb.” Produced by the legendary John Feldmann and Mark Schick, the track leans into alt-pop with a punchy guitar loop and a pop punk-inspired beat as the backdrop for iann’s vulnerable lyrics:

You keep lovin’ yourself, keep lovin’ yourself, ‘cause you never can love somebody else/ Live fast, die numb is all I ever wanted to be/ Sharp teeth, sharp tongue is the only way you’re treating me/ I’m wasted, I’m drinking, I’m blacking out, this road that I’m taking, no backing down

Live fast, die numb is all I ever wanted to be/ I hate to love you now, I hate the feeling that I get when you come around/ It’s funny that you really thought that you could hold me down, you say you love me then you turn my world upside down

iann dior is currently out on the road for Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout Tour” that kicked off this week in Austin, TX. That journey will hit major U.S. cities including New York, Washington DC, and more before going abroad to Europe and wrapping on October 12 in Amsterdam.

His most recent body of work is on to better things project, which made landfall at the top of this year. That project follows last April’s Still Here, a two-track offering that saw a contribution from Trippie Redd on “shots in the dark.” The Corpus Christi, TX star also liberated his I’m Gone EP, which housed “Sick and Tired,” a well-received collaboration with Barker and MGK. dior initially rose to popularity thanks to his 15-song Industry Plant project back in 2019.

Be sure to press play on iann dior’s brand new music video for “Live Fast Die Numd” down below.