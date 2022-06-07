Ohio republicans have responded to the May 24 massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow teachers to carry guns.

The bill was passed in the state Senate on Wednesday (June 1) and it would only require 24 hours of training for a teacher to become authorized to carry a gun on campus.

If signed, the new law would shut down a previous opinion put in place by the Ohio Supreme Court last year that required teachers to receive at least 60 hours of training – equivalent to the amount of time police receive – in order to become cleared to carry.

According to reports, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is prepared to sign the new bill into effect.

“My office worked with the General Assembly to remove hundreds of hours of curriculum irrelevant to school safety and to ensure training requirements were specific to a school environment and contained significant scenario-based training,” he said in a statement while also hinting that he is looking forward to signing the bill into effect.

On the other hand, some Ohio educators are horrified by the new proposal.

“Our students need to be in safe learning environments where they can focus on getting a world-class education; they should not have to worry about what could happen with a gun in the hands of an under trained individual in their classrooms with them,” read a joint statement from presidents of both the Ohio Education Alliance and the Ohio Federation of Teachers.

Both groups are considered to be the top education worker unions in the state.

Another group that’s against the law includes the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police. Last year, they denounced a similar bill noting that high-level training is vital when it comes to handling situations with guns.

“Teachers and students will not receive this training level during an eight-hour concealed carry class or a weekend-long training class,” said Mike Weinman, Ohio Fraternal Order of Police director of government affairs.