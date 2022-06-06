The Bay Area’s very own P-Lo is back to lift his city up with “Good,” a brand new single featuring fellow hometown rapper Larry June. The track is the first glimpse into his upcoming, full-length album STUNNA. “Good” also features production from Hokage Simon, Miles Media, Bosko, Cal-A, and P-Lo himself.

The Filipino-American rapper also took a moment to share his intentions behind his upcoming music. “With so many things in life that try to bring you down, it’s important to keep on going,” P-Lo said via press release. “I want people to play my music and feel good about themselves, that’s what it’s about.”

This year, P-Lo provided assists on tracks like “Inhibitions” by Thuy and linked up with E-40 and LaRussell for “Again.” His last full-length body of work was 2019’s SHINE, which included appearances from Dom Kennedy, Mozzy, Bosko, Mike Sherm, Jay Anthony, and Kehlani across 16 tracks.

Currently, P-Lo’s music can also be heard through placements on Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, “Insecure,” “Blindspotting,” among other movies and shows. Since the success of his initial Bay Area anthems like “Put Me On Somethin” and “same squad,” P-Lo has gone on to become a BMI Award winner and he has also written and produced on tracks like Flo Rida’s “GDFR,” Yo Gotti’s “Act Right,” and Kehlani’s “All Me.”

Back in March, Larry June and Jay Worthy joined forces on their collaboration titled 2 P’z In A Pod, which contained 11 dope cuts and additional assists from CeeLo Green, Suga Free, Roc Marciano, and Jim Jones. Prior to that, Larry unleashed his Orange Print project and has been providing smooth visuals for his fans to vibe to like “Still Cookin,” “6am In Sausalito,” and “Intercepted” featuring Money Man.

Be sure to press play on “Good” by P-Lo featuring Larry June down below.