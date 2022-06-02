According to police, a gunman fatally shot four people at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He allegedly went in with the intent to kill a doctor that he blamed for pain following a recent back surgery, USA Today reports.

The four people killed in the shooting have been identified as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love. Authorities report that the suspected gunman’s target was Dr. Phillips – the physician responsible for performing the surgery.

“We also have a letter on the suspect, which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way,” said Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin. “He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery.”

He also said that the alleged attacker, identified as Michael Louis, died of an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting comes just a week following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. On Tuesday (May 24), a gunman entered an elementary school and opened fire killing 19 students and two teachers before he was shot and killed by responding law enforcement officers.

On May 14, another suspected gunman entered a Tops Friend Supermarket in Buffalo, New York and killed 10 Black people during a shooting rampage.

Victims of the Tulsa tragedy include two physicians, a receptionist and a patient, according to authorities.

Per the St. Francis Health System website, Dr. Phillips was an orthopedic surgeon who focused on spinal surgery and joint reconstruction. Previously, he served as the lead physician for Tulsa’s WNBA team before the franchise left the state.

“It is the ultimate loss for St. Francis and Tulsa,” said Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of the Saint Francis Health System. “The three best people in the entire world that are the most committed to doing what they do every day and taking care of others and didn’t deserve to die like that.”