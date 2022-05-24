Back in December, longtime collaborators Big Boi and Sleepy Brown unveiled their joint effort Big Sleepover, which contained 15 tracks and additional assists from KAYi, Killer Mike, CeeLo Green, Big Rube, and more. Today (May 24), the Atlanta stalwarts decided to bless the fans with a new video from Big Sleepover for “Do Ya Best,” a dance floor-ready vibe that features Scotty ATL and is centered around good times with their respective women:

“Daddy Fat can never trust a thot, I tell her, ‘Go and buss it open,’ then I’m flashin’ out, that’s about it though, I ask her, ‘What that mouth hittin’ for?’ Solid gold like the grill in ya dental, it’s mental, when it comes to stimulation, see we gon’ get them brains first then the penetration, generational game is passed down, boy, I feed a vegan meat but I’m no cash cow, free PETA, we need a, take a breather from all this Netflix and chillin’, before we end up with some more children…”

Shot by G Visuals, the accompanying clip for “Da Ya Best” sees Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, and Scotty ATL delivering some CGI’d beach vibes, complete with old-school cars, palm trees, and beautiful women. Elsewhere, the trio keep the proverbial party going at a fashion show, complete with even more eye candy for viewers to enjoy.

In a past interview with NPR, Big Boi explained the meaning behind the album’s title (which also functions as his and Brown’s collective moniker):

“It just – you know, the group is called ‘The Big Sleepover,’ and it’s just the opposite of that, you know, because we just want to wake people up … So you sprinkle little nuggets in there just to make people think. And you just can’t be too preachy about it. So it has to be slick, you know what I mean?”

Press play on “Do Ya Best” below.