Online dating can be tricky, but it should never cost one thousands of dollars. A man known as the “Casanova Scammer” managed to gain millions of dollars from victims that he met via dating sites, The Root reports.

After the 46-year-old posed as a doctor online, Brian Brainard Wedgeworth pleaded guilty to stealing funds from more than 30 individuals that he connected with on various websites for dating. He even used his profile to add fake credentials to his name.

From Duke University to Harvard Medical School and John Hopkins University, Wedgeworth used the likeness of elite medical institutions to lead people to believe that he had deep connections within the filed. Outside of posing as a wealthy surgeon, he also faked being a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and lured women in by promising to pay off their debts.

According to court documents, other false stories “included that he did not have the funds necessary to pay the expense for his (fictitious) medical practice because he had paid the women’s debts, and that his bank accounts were frozen due to a medical malpractice lawsuit.”

The kicker is that outside of promising to buy his victims gifts, he managed to trick them into putting him down as an authorized user on their accounts in order to rack up charges and cash advances all on their dime. He also received lucrative gifts from the individuals instead of following through on his own unkept promises.

Over the course of five years, Wedgeworth used platforms like Christian Mingle, Hinge, and Match.com to draw in his victims.

He is currently facing charges that include wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft and could face over 100 years in prison if convicted.