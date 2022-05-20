This Saturday (May 21) will mark The Notorious B.I.G.‘s 50th birthday, and — as previously reported by REVOLT — the celebrations will be in high gear. In addition, the late rapper’s estate has also unveiled a new single titled “G.O.A.T.,” a collaboration alongside Ty Dolla $ign and Nigerian artist Bella Alubo. Produced by Kayo and Elliot Osagie, the song incorporates Biggie‘s verses from the Life After Death standout “I Love The Dough,” which saw him rapping about his extraordinary lifestyle:

“We hit makers with acres, roll shakers in Vegas, you can’t break us, lost chips on Lakers, gassed off Shaq, country house, tennis courts and horseback, ridin’, decidin’ cracked crab or lobster, who say mobsters don’t prosper? Niggas is actors, niggas deserve Oscars, me I’m critically acclaimed, slug pass your brain, reminisce on dames whose coochie used to stink, when we rocked house pieces and puffy Gucci links…”

In addition to this year representing what would have been B.I.G.‘s 50th, 2022 also marks the 25th anniversary of his tragic passing. In addition, 1997 also saw the release of the aforementioned double album Life After Death, a 25-song body of work with additional contributions from the likes of The LOX, JAY-Z (who appeared on “I Love The Dough”), 112, Lil’ Kim, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Too $hort, and — of course — B.I.G.‘s longtime collaborator, producer, and friend Diddy, then known as Puff Daddy. The project stands as one of the most iconic in hip hop, skyrocketing to the top of a pre-streaming era Billboard 200 with 690,000 first-week album equivalent units. To date, Life After Death has also crossed the Platinum certified mark 11 times over, making it one of only eight rap albums to go Diamond.

Press play on The Notorious B.I.G., Ty Dolla $ign, and Bella Alubo’s “G.O.A.T.” below.