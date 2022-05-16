Not all heroes wear capes. In fact, they sometimes come in the form of a Lyft driver.

James W. Bode rideshare driver is receiving all the praise after he not only decided to remove racist passengers from his vehicle , but also shared video footage to raise awareness.

The driver, James W. Bode, has no intentions of tolerating hatred toward Black people. After a woman called him a “nigger lover,” he proceeded to kick her to the curb for the cruel remarks.

After Bode shared a video of the incident to Facebook, it has since taken off on other popular social media apps. He has also been dubbed a hero.

I don’t know who this Lyft driver is but he deserves an award and a seat in Congress. pic.twitter.com/8uvYSUBqne — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 15, 2022

When Bode originally picked up the passenger under the user name of “Jackie,” he was met with shock from the woman who entered the vehicle with a man.

“You’re like a normal guy,” she said upon entering the vehicle. “Like you speak English.”

After Bode asked that she repeat herself, which she does, he then proceeded to kick the pair out of his car. At that time, the woman attempted to apologize, patting the Pennsylvania driver on the shoulder, however he refused to let up.

“No, you can get out of the car,” said Bode.

From there, things took a turn for the worst. He simply asked for them to exit the car and that he would no longer be a driver for them which set the man, who had otherwise been quiet, off.

As they exited Bode’s car, the man called him a “nigger lover” and then proceeded to threaten him by saying that he would punch him in the face.

Now that the video has made rounds across the interweb, the woman was identified as Jackie Hartford. She is the owner of Fossils Last Stand in Catasauqua. The restaurant has since received a 1-star rating on Yelp following the incident.