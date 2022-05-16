One day after a mass shooting happened in Buffalo, NY, another has reportedly taken place on the other side of the country. On Sunday (May 15), a gunman entered into the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California and opened fire, killing at least one person and injuring five more — four of whom are said to be critically wounded. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department live-tweeted details about the incident as it was transpiring:

“Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded , one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene. The suspect was detained at the scene.”

According to CNN, the shooting took place during a lunch reception that was being held to honor a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation who regularly uses the church. A group of those present managed to detain the shooter by hogtying him with an extension cord — they also confiscated at least two handguns. Said to be an older Asian man, police have yet to confirm if the shooter has any connection to the church or those at the event.

During a press conference, Undersheriff Jeff Hallock praised those who acted to stop the deadly situation:

“It’s safe to say that had people not intervened, it could have been much worse.”

Laguna Woods Mayor Pro Tem Cynthia Conners also spoke to CNN about what she plans to do in the wake of the tragedy:

“We’ll see what we can do to meet with the members of the congregation, we’ll bring in someone from the Orange County Human Rights Commission … and try to make sure that the Asian members of our community feel as safe as all the other members of our community, although I would have to say I think we all feel a little less safe today.”