Money Man has officially dropped off his latest EP, Whale Games. The brand new body of work spans just five songs and includes no features to ensure Money’s bars are front and center. Whale Games kicks of with its introduction titled “Plenty,” which sets the tone for the rest of the EP with its money-driven bars:

We might pull a rug/ Nasty bitch with me, she might sеt you up, concierge send thе mamacitas up/ Fake name, got a high credit score, duplicatred, I’ma make fifty more doubled up on CRO/ TRF, pedal to the floor 75 rack check just cleared couldn’t reach your bank account then it disappeared/

Money Man’s previous body of work before Whale Games was last year’s Blockchain. In 2020, Money Man kept himself busy by releasing two pandemic-inspired projects. First up was Epidemic, and then shortly after he followed up with State of Emergency. He then doubled down later on in the summer with the deluxe version of Epidemic, adding on 12 new tracks and features from names like Jackboy, YFN Lucci, Lil Baby, and TEC.

In a recent interview with REVOLT, Money Man took some time to show how he lives up to his name. He spoke a bit about the telegram chat group he created during the pandemic called “Big Crypto Money” which boasted over 56,000 members:

I created the group to inform people about the transition of what I feel money is going through. Then you know, versus them on the different types of cryptos. A lot of people just know dogecoin and bitcoin — so I kind of created the chat just to let them know there are thousands of other coins you can make money on. Also, I’m trying to control the market.

Be sure to press play on Money Man’s brand new Whale Games EP.