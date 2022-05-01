Surprise! SZA has a Crocs collaboration that you can cop soon.

While the footwear retailer hasn’t properly announced a collaboration, images of SZA’s foam clogs have been popping up on social media, including on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram.

On Friday (April 29), Kim K. shared a photo of her gifted shoes in an Instagram Story. She tagged @SZA and @Crocs.

The bundle appears to include a pair of foam clogs and slides. Both of them are designed with a wood grain pattern and come equipped with SZA-selected Jibbitz.

There’s a recycling logo Jibbit, a fish, a mushroom, the evil eye, an inhaler, a water gun, and a pink mental health matters brain, among others.

In front of the strap, SZA has incorporated a woven friendship bracelet on the clogs. The details are really cool and the shoes look extremely comfortable.

Highsnobiety pointed out that a fan account shared pics of the SZA Crocs collection on Instagram and the singer commented, “Welp SURPRISE!”

The outlet also states that the delivery will be available Tuesday (May 2). Besides that, not much information has been disclosed regarding the collection. It’s unclear whether customers can purchase the clogs and slides separately and how much the bundle will retail for.

The surprise offering will make SZA the latest celebrity to partner with the popular Colorado-based brand that has worked with Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, and others.

Last year, a mere image of Nicki Minaj sporting a pair of pink Crocs shut the company’s website down. After the Pink Friday emcee took to Instagram to show off a few pictures of herself wearing nothing but blinged-out pink Crocs, fans stormed the website trying to buy the same pair.

According to The Sole Supplier, a UK-based sneaker company, the photos caused a 4,900% spike in sales for the $50 clogs. Additionally, the Crocs website crashed and Google reported that the phrases “pink Crocs” and “Nicki Minaj Crocs” were breakout searches on the internet.

Check out SZA’s Crocs below: