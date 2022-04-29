It has been a little over a year since the release of Pooh Shiesty’s debut mixtape Shiesty Season last February. The project is still going strong today, thanks to the fans nation wide. Rightfully so, the tape is already considered a classic even though it was his first release. With hit records like “Back In Blood” (feat. Lil Durk) and “Neighbors” in constant rotation in the streets and the airwaves over the last year, the Memphis spitter has already made a name for himself. It was only right that he followed up by adding more heat to the already-solidified gem. Today (Apr 29), Pooh Shiesty gifts fans with an extendo clip with Shiesty Season: Certified.

🐍 x 🙂 “Shiesty Season: Certified” Available Everywhere 4/29!

Pre-Save/Pre-Add Now: https://t.co/QTdNhlVS7x Shiesty Season x Smilesss NFT Collectionhttps://t.co/b1IXO2f8J9 pic.twitter.com/dYzaqAj1jP — Slime Lil Dude (@pooh_shiesty) April 22, 2022

Shiesty is also teaming up with Smilesss co-founder Waheed Zai for an exclusive NFT collection that dropped this pasWednesdayay. There are 250 pieces featuring four different Shiesty Season mixtape covers with a 1-of-1 of the project’s artwork auctioned off. Customers will also receive a t-shirt and Pooh Shiesty signature ski mask with their purchase. The auction winner of the 1-of-1 will be gifted a personalized platinum plaque as well. “As I look back, what at the time felt like a good commission opportunity, now is a significant moment in my artistic career,” Waheed told Complex. “I took a leap of faith to build something I hadn’t built before, and Pooh Shiesty and his team took a gamble on having me deliver on that promise.”

Shiesty Season: Certified spans a total of 21 records and includes features from G Herbo, Lil Baby, No More Heroes, Big 30, Veeze and more!