A 71-year-old white woman was charged after allegedly physically assaulting and using racial slurs against a 17-year-old Black Little Caesars employee over crazy bread in Oklahoma.

WBTW News 13 in South Carolina tweeted her mugshot yesterday (April 27), as the story continues to spread.

Rachel Lee Scheuerman was charged with “malicious harassment based on race” after behaving erratically when she couldn’t get any crazy bread.

According to an Enid Police Department incident report, On March 30, 2022, Chris Beard was working his after-school shift as a drive-through cashier at the Little Caesars on 1725 W. Owen K. Garriot Rd when the encounter took place.

Scheuerman drove up and placed an order for two pizzas and an order of crazy bread. When Beard informed the woman that the location was out of the tasty treat, she became enraged.

“Are you serious?” Scheuerman reportedly asked. Beard then assured the customer that if she pulled ahead, her two pizzas would still be available. She responded by asking, “Do you want a diploma?”

Beard replied, “Yes.” The crazy bread customer then said, “Listen here, nigger,” the incident report shows. Beard asked, “What?”

The elderly woman fired back, “You heard me, you fucking nigger!” before asking the teen if she was hurting his feelings. The report says that after he told her “No,” she got out of her vehicle, approached the window and slapped Beard in the face twice.

Responding officer Nicole Binckley was able to verify the assault via cell phone footage.

The teen’s lawyer, Attorney Ronald Kelly, said that when the incident took place, only teens were working at the store, so the incident wasn’t initially reported. Once Beard returned home and told his parents, they took him to the Enid Police Department to file a complaint.

Beard’s family sought a lawyer after not hearing an update once the complaint was filed.

Kelly said, “Any African American student or kid that went into an establishment and slapped a white person upside the head, they would’ve been arrested that same day.”

Records show that a warrant against Scheuerman was filed about two weeks after the encounter.

Scheuerman reportedly told one officer that she was only “joking with the kid, you know how it is.”