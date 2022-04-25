The body of Texas National Guard member, Specialist Bishop Evans was located in the Rio Grande river.

Just days after Evans went missing after attempting to help two migrants found at the Rio Grande river along the U.S.-Mexico border, the 22-year-old’s body was reportedly located near the Mexican side of the body of water.

“We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family,” said Maj. Gen. Tom Suelzer, Adjutant General for Texas. “We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. the Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

A field artilleryman from Arlington, Texas, Evans was reported missing on Friday (April 22) after his attempt to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning. The area of the river that he jumped into, located near Eagle Pass, is known to have strong currents.

“He jumped in the river,” said Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber who also says that Evans took off his jacket and left his radio before jumping in. “They never saw him come out.”

Evans joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2019 and is a graduate of Mansfield High School. He was assigned to A Batter, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country.”

Evans was a part of the thousands of Guard members deployed by Republican Gov. Abbott’s border security mission launched last year. It is referred to as Operations Lone Star.