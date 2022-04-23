It’s official: Atlanta’s own Omeretta the Great has signed a deal with 300 Entertainment’s Sparta Distribution.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” star is expected to release more new music through the distribution platform, plus her anticipated debut album.

In a press release, the head of Sparta Distribution Amir Abbassy complimented the company’s new artist.

“Sparta is extremely excited and incredibly proud to announce our debut signee, Atlanta’s own Omeretta The Great. Omeretta is bold, unapologetic, and immensely talented,” Abbassy stated. “Her quick-wit and entrepreneurial spirit make her the archetype for the artists Sparta was designed to champion.”

Omeretta also appears to be excited to have inked the new deal. “The teams at Sparta Distribution and 300 Entertainment and, of course, Kevin Liles know the culture better than anybody,” she said in the press release. “They are the perfect partners for me, and I’m excited to begin this next chapter together. I can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve got coming.”

Omeretta’s managers Max Gousse & Monica Payne also commented on the partnership with Sparta. “We felt Sparta was the best partner as they were aggressive about building on the recent momentum and believed in the vision,” they said.

Omeretta’s breakout song “Sorry Not Sorry” along with “Ba Ba” are expected to be two of the singles featured on her debut EP.

The Zone 3 native recently told REVOLT she’s still “trying to process” the fact her song “Sorry Not Sorry” went viral.

“I’m still on a high from that,” she said. “I can’t see it how everybody else sees it because everybody else is watching it happen. I’m on the inside, so I don’t see what they see. All I see is what’s going on, on my end.”

The track is a result of Omeretta being fed up with liars claiming to be from the “A.”

She also told REVOLT that fans can expect her project soon. “I’ma have some dope features on there. I’ma be working with some dope producers, and a lot of dope visuals. That’s always my No. 1 thing. I love music videos for real — and a tour, expect a tour,” she said. “Expect to see more Omeretta everywhere.”