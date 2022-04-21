Last year, Elhae officially released his highly anticipated Motown debut, Aura III. Today (April 21), he returns with a brand new follow-up single titled “FYF,” which stands for “Fuck Your Friends.” On the track, Elhae has a clear message for his love interest, particularly directed towards the circle she keeps:

Same ole same you won’t change, you want the fame, you want the same thing/ Pull up slide wrist plain Jane. back then you used to hold me down/ Now you act like you don’t know how fuck your friends/ How you gon let them tell you bout your man, fuck your friends/ Truth be told they tryna fuck your man

Since when since when since when since when since when since when since when/ They be talking all that shit about you, really couldn’t see myself without you, they don’t gotta know everything that we do

The aforementioned Aura III project includes a solid list of guest appearances, kicking off with the Rick Ross-assisted “Fun Fact” track and also gifting listeners with appearances from Masego, and Xavier Omar. Aura III also boasts production from elite names like D’Mile. In 2020, ELHAE dropped off plenty of tracks for fans to enjoy, including the aforementioned “Fun Fact” featuring Rick Ross, “Perks” featuring Eric Bellinger, “Need To Know,” and assisted Krono on “Can’t Make Me Drive.” The previous installment of Aura dropped back in 2017. He also made a recent appearance on Price’s The Price EP.

In additional exciting news, Elhae will be embarking on the “Digital Roses” Tour alongside Big K.R.I.T, Price, and Cam Wallace. The journey kicks off today (April 21) in Raleigh, North Carolina and will hit numerous cities across the nation before wrapping up in Atlanta, Georgia next month.

Be sure to press play on “FYF” by Elhae down below.