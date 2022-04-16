A new rap song which praises Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is making the rounds on the internet, and has reached the desk of MSNBC host Joy Reid.

The track is titled after the Republican representative, and created by avid Donald Trump supporter Forgiato Blow.

Gaetz tweeted that Forgiato Blow was “going to the top of the charts w this!” and on the Friday (April 15) episode of “The ReidOut,” Reid couldn’t help but laugh after playing the song on her show.

“This is by MAGA rappers Forgiato Blow and J360. They have made a rap homage to Matt Gaetz, play it,” she said.

Within the song and music video, J360 raps “Tell these snowflakes I’m like Matt Gaetz and Madison Cawthorn / Tell these bums come and take my guns, it’s uncalled for / Trump did four years in the office he ain’t never start wars / Y’all livin’ in a fantasy like this shit is Star Wars.”

Forgiato Blow goes on to call Gaetz a “Florida legend” and the “face of Republicans.” The ode to Gaetz is filled with Trump propaganda over a thumping hip hop beat.

Upon playing the clip for viewers, Ried laughs hysterically. “I’m so sorry! I’m so sorry!” she said after showing part of the song. “Why are they doing this, Tom? Who is this supposed to be playing to? The people in the video look so confused,” she asked her panelist Atlantic contributor Tom Nichols.

“You know, Donald Trump was a staple of a lot of hip hop and rap in the past,” Nichols said. “And you know, maybe it’s just guys trying to be transgressive and cool. And saying, ‘Who is the most absurd loser there is that we can write a song about?’ because now, look, Joy, one thing they got is that we’re all sitting here and laughing and talking about them.”

Reid would later say that the video almost made her “laugh her eyelashes off.”

“These people are so jealous of the culture,” she continued. “They’re like ‘we gon’ get in the culture, we gon’ have a rap video about Matt Gaetz.”

Check out the clip below: