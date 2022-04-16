Lil Kim’s capsule collection with Supreme sold out out within minutes.

“Wowwww! Everything sold out in 2 and a half minutes! God is Good! Thank U so much for your support,” Kim shared via Instagram.

The items, which include a T-shirt, a short sleeve button down, and a skateboard, all feature a piece of the classic image of Kim on her ‘96 Hard Core promotional poster.

The T-shirt comes in black and shows the full poster of the “Big Momma Thang” rapper squatting in a leopard print bikini and high-heel sandals. “To Supreme, Love Lil Kim” is written on the front of the shirt and Kim’s Quiet Storm ( remix) lyrics “Hot Damn Ho Here We Go Again” is printed across the back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

Both the skateboard and the button down are decorated with an all-over print of Kim’s face from her Hard Core shoot. Select colorways have already sold out but Supreme has restocked, as of Saturday (April 16), and some pieces are still available.

In a recent interview with Essence, the Queen Bee said the collaboration with the streetwear company began years ago during the quarantine.

“I was just at home in the office because everyone’s office was in their home at that time. They reached out, and I was like, ‘Let’s make it happen,’ and we made it happen,” Kim recalled.

The Brooklyn native told the Black women’s lifestyle outlet “it’s an honor” that her Hard Core poster is still being celebrated 25 years later.

“It still gives me chills that it’s an iconic photo, like a Marilyn Monroe kind of poster,” she said.

Supreme was able to get approval to use the legendary photo, shot by Michael Lavine, from Kim’s initial record company.

“It’s Inspired generations,” Kim told Essence. So, it’s cool that they’re open to sharing it. It’s a real blessing to still have that kind of impact with the world, the fans, and everyone who’s been riding with Lil’ Kim, the brand.”

As for her style legacy, which has often been imitated throughout hip hop, Kim said that she just wants people to think of her as a “fly ass bitch.”