Nicki Minaj believes she and Lil Kim should have been featured on the cover of the US iteration of Vogue. During her latest interview with Joe Budden, the Queens rapper insisted that both she and the Brooklyn star creatively influenced the current generations of femcees in the industry.

“The same way I feel like I should have been on the cover American Vogue, so should Lil Kim. If we being all the way a thousand…,” she said. “If this is what your magazine represents, influence,” she continued, to which Budden required, “Then, how do you not [influence]?”

Nicki continued, “If we being honest because every single day, any female rapper when myself or Lil Kim goes on the internet, every day we see our influence,” she said before giving Kim her flowers. “We will see our influence so I’m not gon say it’s about me only right? and not give that woman her just due about what she did.”

The history between Kim and Minaj stems back years and includes a number of diss tracks like Nicki’s “Roman’s Revenge” and “Stupid Hoe” as well as records from Kim’s Black Friday mixtape.” Over the years, however, the tensions have seemingly subsided. Three years ago when the “Jump Off” emcee spoke to Real 92.3′ s Bootleg Kev, she insisted she was “over” their beef. “I wish her the best. I’m past that and over that,” said Kim.”At the end of the day, stop asking me about that.”

Just a few months back, she questioned why Angela Yee brought up the beef on “The Breakfast Club.” “Why are we bringing this up, this interview is how many years ago?” the Hard Core rapper wrote. “Like really Angela Yee??? This shit is WACK but go Viral!”

Despite keeping the peace, Kim does want to go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle. Nicki previously said she’d appear on the Verzuz platform, noting there are at least two female rappers worthy of competing against her.