Grammy award-winning producer and cryptocurrency enthusiast Timbaland has been named as the latest Artist in Residence for TIME’s web3 community TIMEPieces.

According to a press release, the ultra-talented beatsmith will create an original beat for TIMEPieces’ first music NFT collection. Timbo’s production will then be interpreted into visual video art by 14 artists.

The exclusive, limited-edition offering, which is titled “TIMEPieces x Timbaland: The Beatclub Collection” will feature a total of 252 pieces. Each minted NFT will include a surprise bundle of 10 sounds from Timbaland’s Beatclub platform.

Everyone who can get their hands on the limited NFTs will have the opportunity to participate in a contest to create their own beat using the Beatclub custom soundpack.

The winner will receive a merch pack and a membership to Beatclub, which gives them access to exclusive placement opportunities with artists and brands.

“I am excited to collaborate with TIMEPieces and so many distinct visual artists to bring more exposure to the power of creativity with music in NFTs, and to include Beatclub in the process,” Timbaland told TIME. “The timing couldn’t be better with our Beatclub NFT portal going live in the coming weeks for creators globally to collaborate.”

TIME President Keith A. Grossman also shed light on the upcoming collaboration.

“Timbaland is widely recognized for pushing music and culture forward,” he said. “As we embark on our first true music NFT experience at TIMEPieces, his leadership as a creator and the great work he is doing with Beatclub made him the perfect partner to pair with artists who could provide their diverse interpretations of his exclusive beat.”

Interested individuals will need to make sure they have an Ethereum wallet to get their hands on the exclusive TIMEPieces x Timbaland: The Beatclub Collection.

The NFTs are slated to drop at the end of April at nft.time.com for 0.2ETH plus gas.