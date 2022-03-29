Today (Mar. 29), the official lineup for Summerfest 2022 has been revealed, and the roster is packed with a plethora of exciting names that are slated to head to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to show their fans a great time. Headliners at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater include: Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Rod Stewart, Backstreet Boys, and Thomas Rhett. This is just the tip of the iceberg, however, as the official flyer shows over 100+ names will be on the bill.

Summerfest is sticking with its three-weekend format from 2021. The official dates for 2022 are June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9. According to Fox 6, attendees will not be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in 2022 or wear a mask.

“We’re looking for a party,” Milwaukee World Festival Entertainment Vice President Bob Babisch excitedly said following the big reveal. “We announced the Backstreet Boys today. We announced Wu-Tang Clan, Wiz Khalifa, and Lil Wayne. We’ve got one more amphitheater show to fill but you can see there’s lots of great stuff on the ground this year. We couldn’t be more excited to get back in the summer season, after all, it is called Summerfest. We did it last year in the fall because COVID made us push it further and further along.”

Be sure to check out the full lineup below, or you can visit Summerfest.com for more detailed information including artist dates, stages and time slots. It’s officially festival and tour season, so the announcements will be in full swing. Check back with REVOLT for all the news.