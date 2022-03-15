Earlier this month, Frank Blunt blessed the masses with his latest single “DRXG MONEY,” a self-produced effort that borrows from Gil Scott-Heron‘s “The Bottle,” a classic cut from the artist-poet’s 1974 release Winter In America. Taking a different path from the original’s subject matter, Blunt can be heard delivering inspirational lines about getting to the money by any means so that he can provide for his own:

“Rona baby can’t get close to me, gated up estate where I’m ‘spose to be, had to up the rate got a baby coming, scared money never really made us nothing, push a new whip like I stole the shit, paid top dollar, whole motor switch, stand up never broke code, did most of my dirt on my own, I really hate taking out loans, cause I don’t need no nigga one up, build an empire need the keys to come up … and you ain’t got to pay them, but you gonna pay me…”

“DRXG MONEY” arrives almost a year after his well-received EP Outta Know Where, a seven-song offering that was led by the soulful number “Soul Glow Gold.” Prior to that (and during his time under the moniker Grind Paze), Blunt liberated another seven-track body of work titled Rare, which boasted singles like “Bored Games,” “Dice Roll,” and “Quiet As Kept” — the last of which was a collaboration alongside Brown Liquor Music’s Kenny Sharp.

In a past interview with the Washington Informer Bridge, Blunt spoke on his creative process when making music:

“Everything starts with weed (laughs) … but outside of that, I’m a melodic person, you know what I’m sayin’. Outside of that, it’s a drumming aspect of it. So I’m a producer first, a musician, and all that. So it starts with the beats, the music, and it’s grow from there.”

Press play on Frank Blunt’s “DRXG MONEY” below.