Last year was a big year for Bree Runway, who unveiled her latest body of work 2000AND4EVA in November. The EMI-backed release saw nine pop and R&B cuts, with additional assists from Missy Elliott, Yung Baby Tate, Maliibu Mitch, and Rico Nasty.

Over the weekend, the London talent made her return to share a brand new single titled “Pressure.” Equipped with some upbeat production by Nami, the song brought out the dancer side of Ms. Runway. In the accompanying visual, Bree shows off some of her moves as she delivers her bars with eas:

Shine like VV, bad like RiRi, turn it on like TV, drip on Fiji pop it in like a CD, got my name on repeat/ The girls wanna be me, but these hoes can’t see me, nah, these hoes can’t see me, wrist on icy, and your boyfriend like me, that’s why the girls wanna fight me (Yeah)/ No matter what you do, you gon’ pay ya respect when a bitch comes through

I don’t make the rules, I just make ’em all gag when I stеp in the room/ Who loves me? You do (You do), NFL how I keep all thеse n***as running back, let them know, let them know

Previous visuals she shared before “Pressure” include clips like “HOT HOT,” “LITTLE NOKIA,” “DAMN DANIEL” featuring Yung Baby Tate, and “GUCCI” featuring Maliibu Mitch. Her video for “APESHIT” went on to received a nomination for “Video of the Year” at the Mobo Awards. Bree Runway liberated her well-received EPs RNWY 01, Bouji, and Be Runway in 2015, 2016, and 2019, respectively. In addition to her own releases, she also contributed to tracks like Metroplane’s “Word of Mouth” and Rina Sawayama’s “XS (Remix).”

Be sure to press play on Bree Runway’s brand new music video for “Pressure” down below.