Brooklyn Crockton, a law student at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island, has made headlines for what she calls “racism” in a moment she “just couldn’t believe,” WPRI reports. The ordeal took place at the Garrahy Judicial Complex where the student was denied access from entering the courtroom.

“So something happened to me today that I feel the need to share,” Crockton began in the TikTok. “I get on here a lot and talk about law school and what it’s like, but this is the quiet part that I’m just gonna say out loud.”

She says she was singled out by a white sheriff who questioned whether or not she was in the right location. “This sheriff comes out, [which] he typically does when he’s ready to let all the attorneys in the courtroom,” the student said.

“I’m like the second person in line. [And] he physically puts his body in between me and the door and is like, ‘Please step to the side.’ And I’m like ‘Okay,’ I step to the side, and he lets everyone else come in,” she said. “So once everyone else is in, he turns to me and [asks my name]. He then says ‘I don’t have you here on the docket. Are you sure you’re in the right courtroom?’”