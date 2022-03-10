Former Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons is still getting hate from fans who were not pleased with his court performance following the 2016 NBA draft. Slated to return to the “City of Brotherly Love” on Thursday (March 10), he won’t be receiving much “love” at all, per USA Today.

Back in February, it was announced that Simmons would be traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. NBA fans will see a return from the former player given the Nets will take on 76ers at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. The LSU baller alum will be sitting on the Nets bench, however that hasn’t stopped fans reminding him how they feel.

A clip went viral showing Simmons exiting the Four Seasons Hotel in Philly where the Nets are staying. He can be seen walking in front of the team bus with a set of boos yelled at him.

Simmons leaving Four Seasons this morning. pic.twitter.com/w90nHQFYI4 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) March 10, 2022

Simmons didn’t concede to the insults, but apparently, Nets coach Steve Nash thinks he should be honored to get booed. “I hope he enjoys the it. How many people in this world get to go in an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege,” Nash said.

He continued, “His future is in Brooklyn and Philly’s moved on and it’s a basketball game so lets go out and enjoy it.” Nash says the process is “awkward” when a player gets traded and has to return to the court that started their NBA career.

“How many people in this world get to go in an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege.” Steve Nash says he hopes Ben Simmons enjoys his return to Philadelphia: pic.twitter.com/Jlw3f9Rqbi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 10, 2022