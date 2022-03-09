March 9 is a standout date to fans and those in the hip hop industry, and rightfully so. On this day 25 years ago, Christopher Wallace, known to the world as The Notorious B.I.G., was gunned down moments after he and his entourage left a music industry party in Los Angeles, where he was promoting his Life After Death album. He was sitting in the passenger seat of his SUV when a driver pulled alongside the car at a red light and started ringing fire. He died as a result of his gunshot wounds, and the game hasn’t been the since.

Every year, in honor of the commemoration of his death, Biggie’s fans, peers and loved ones take to social media to celebrate his day and keep his name alive with touching tributes and interesting anecdotes. This year was no different. Diddy, Lil Cease, ex-wife Faith Evans and “Only You” collaborator 112 were among the many who paid homage to the late star.

“There will NEVER be another,” wrote Bad Boy‘s CEO. “The GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME. Today we celebrate and honor you king. Love and miss you!!”

“25 Years Later, Still Feel Like It Was Yesterday!” added Cease, who was in the car when Biggie was shot. “Rip To The Goat!! Miss You Poppa, Love You Forever!!”

See more tributes from the hip hop community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JADAKISS (@jadakiss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LilCease (@lilcease)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans)