Nearly a month after announcing his ownership of Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg has landed another executive position. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the “BMF” star is the newest member of FaZe Clan’s board of directors and talent network, which already includes the likes of LeBron James Jr., Lil Yachty and Offset.

Representing the gaming and youth culture platform under the name “Faze Snoop,” the L.A. rapper will create content and participate in key business initiatives and merch releases. He will also launch a community outreach program that aims to support youth.

Per Snoop, the new gig is credited to his son, who is well aware that he’s been gaming “since day one.” “My son Cordell [Broadus] put me up on FaZe Clan,” he wrote in a statement. “He’s really tapped into gaming, Web3, culture, etc. and knew this would be something that I’d be into.”

“As I’ve been watching what FaZe Clan has been building in the gaming space, I knew there was a natural connection with what my dad has been doing,” added Cordell Broadus, creative consultant at Channel 21. “When I look at the two brands, I was inspired by the synergy they could create so I brought them together in this partnership. I can’t wait for the world to see what we are about to do.”

Snoop gave fans a glimpse of his community outreach program during Super Bowl weekend. Then, FaZe members played a game of flag football, while the actor’s youth football league earned donations. When speaking of more general plans with FaZe Clan, he assured that he will add his special sauce to everything that he does.

“You know I’m gonna bring the Snoop Dogg spin on everything,” he said. “I’m gonna be hands-on with some new offerings ….” Until then, he wants his fans to “stay tuned.”