Back in September, Jazz Cartier officially unleashed his brand new project The Fleur Print. We’ve gotten a fair amount of previews from the project leading up to its full release, including “Two of Em” featuring Buddy, ”Nothing 2 Me” featuring Cousin Stizz, ”Disclosure,” and ”Basement,” and the KYLE-assisted “Rock The Boat.”

Over the weekend, the Toronto native decided to double back and share a deluxe version of the project. The brand new edition adds on five new tracks to the top of the project, now bringing the grand total to 15 songs on the body of work. These songs are: “Trust,” “Time Zone,” “Best Friend,” “Need Love,” and “Risk Taking.”

The Fleur Print is Jazz’s first new project since Fluerever in 2018. Jazz was also featured on TOBi’s new single, ”Woah” as well as Grandtheft’s new single, ”B.I.G.” In recent months, Jazz has also been working on launching a new men’s skincare line called Petal Skyncare.

Fans relatively don’t get many interviews from Jazz, but when they do, he always welcomes them into his mind. In one of his only recent interviews, Jazz opened up about his thought process and state of mind going into making The Fleur Print. “This is like the second coming for me as an artist with no restraints from a label. It kind of varies, but I’ve been in the studio really sitting with songs. Sometimes for days, sometimes for months. This time around, there’s a lot of physical writing and not necessarily lyrics. I’ve been journaling and using my thoughts to create music. I think my overall identity as an artist and my approach to music sets me apart.”

Be sure to press play on the new deluxe version of The Fleur Print by Jazz Cartier down below.