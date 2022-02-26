It’s been 10 years since the tragic death of Trayvon Martin shook the country. For activists and others, Martin’s death, at the hands of neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman, proved to be a pivotal moment in the fight for equal rights and social justice.

For Sabrina Fulton —Trayvon’s mom — her son’s death on February 26, 2012 felt like her life was over at the time.

But it wasn’t. Instead, Fulton has pushed forward for Trayvon and for other parents who have lost children to senseless gun violence.

In a new interview with People, Fulton said that while it’s gratifying that Trayvon is remembered and is part of making a change, she would give it all up to have him back. “Nothing good that has happened can make up for the fact that I lost my son,” she said.

Fulton has laid out her thoughts regarding her son’s death in a new essay titled “Trayvon: Ten Years Later.” The essay, which is available on Amazon, details the wisdom Fulton has gained in the past ten years. It’s about life, love, and loss; about bad faith; and what changes have and have not occurred since Trayvon’s death.

Fulton states in her essay that she still cries every day for her son. She told People that she continues to miss Trayvon and that she’ll miss him “every day” of her life.

“Before this happened, I had a good life. I had a good job, I was happy, I had my sons. I had friends. I had a lot of great things in my life,” Fulton said. “And when this happened, I thought that life was over. And I went through a lot of very tough times afterwards. People would tell me how strong I was, and I appreciated that, but I only became strong because Trayvon made me strong. The situation made me strong.”

In the decade since Trayvon’s life was taken away, Fulton authored the book “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.” She ran for office in Miami, started a foundation in her son’s name and founded Circle of Mothers, a group dedicated to bringing together mothers who have lost children or other family members due to gun violence.

Fulton told People she plans to continue to do her part to help end senseless gun violence. “If there’s anything good that can come out of what happened to Trayvon, it’s that people are more aware. And maybe that can make a difference,” she said.