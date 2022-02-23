Too $hort is back with another party anthem, this time with an assist from Lil Duval. The freshly released “Big Sexy Thang” comes paired with an Embryo-directed video that’s sure to get listeners in the party mood. In the visual, Too $hort and Lil Duval play wedding singers at a fun-filled reception, and the two take the stage as they deliver their lyrics:

She on the dance floor, thicker than most of ’em, it won’t take long to get her to show me somethin’/ The music is good and everybody is flowin’, no, it don’t take much to get her goin’/ The way she swang that booty ’round and ’round, drop it on the floor, bounce it up and down/ Come on (Come on), bring it back up

Twerk a little bit, lemme see that big butt, it’s the same old dance with a extra shake/ When she slide, she make the dance floor bake, do the cha-cha or the Cupid shuffle/ You can wobblе-wobble or do the old school hustle, thick dеlicious, you so damn wavy/ Gimme all that body, baby (Gimme that)

Also recently, Too Short, Ice Cube, and Ne-Yo repped their team on their “Raider Colors” collaboration track. Back in December, Bay Area staples E-40 and Too $hort connected for the joint project Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions, a 20-track offering that saw a slew of contributions from Guapdad 4000, Mistah F.A.B., G-Eazy, Brent Faiyaz, Drakeo The Ruler, Larry June, Pimpin Ken, and more. At the top of June, $hort decided to liberate a new visual from that release for “Fuck Yo Speakers.”

Back in 2012, E-40 and Too $hort unveiled their first and second joint offerings History: Mob Music and History: Function Music, which altogether saw 34 songs and plenty of assists from the likes of Tyga, Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa, Suga Free, B-Legit, Kurupt, and Battlecat.

Be sure to press play on Too $hort’s latest music video “Big Sexy Thang” featuring Lil Duval down below.