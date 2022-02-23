Zac Stacy, former running back for the St. Louis Rams, has been hit with five new charges following the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend. According to TMZ Sports, the athlete has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor domestic violence battery and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief stemming from an incident that occurred months back in August.

As detailed by Stacy’s ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans, she was attacked after an argument over rent money. “He physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent,” she wrote in a restraining order application. “He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself.”

Stacy is due in court next month and will address the new charges against him. Two months later, he is scheduled for a May hearing in which he will defend himself against felony charges connected to a more recent assault in November.

As REVOLT previously reported, Stacy was captured on camera as he lifted Evans off the couch, threw her right into the television and body-slammed her in the presence of their then five-month-old baby. “He punched me several times in the head!” Evans wrote in the aforementioned application request. “I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me.” Her reason for filing a restraining order, she explained, was fear “for my life and my children’s lives.”

Stacy has since been charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges in connection to the November assault. He maintains that he’s not guilty and insisted that the viral clip of the attack was “staged.”

“This is what abusers do,” Evans previously said in response to her ex’s claim of innocence. “They will make you seem like you’re the crazy one and that they’re the victim.”