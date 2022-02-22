Over the weekend, Young T & Bugsey decided to deliver a new visual from their sophomore release Truth Be Told for “Outro,” an EY-produced closer that sees the Nottingham duo rapping about past struggles and current successes:

“I rеmember me and T working back to back in KFC, barеly making ends meet, now we making aunty’s legs week, spread ’em on Versace bedsheets, she responsible and carefree, speed boats tryna race to shore, sipping Ace for sure, Polo briefs on my waist, of course, I know how to take a L, don’t know how to lose a Jib, this a new space coupe, bet I’m peeling off the lid, Ace B, don’t know how to lose a Mitch, I know you catch my drift…”

The Rexo Robinson and HS-directed clip for “Outro” keeps things pretty simple with clean black-and-white shots of Young T & Bugsey walking down Milton Street in their hometown. They then continue through the city center, passing by different shops and restaurants throughout.

Just prior to the release of “Outro,” Young T & Bugsey also liberated a video for the aforementioned album‘s title track, which also saw Rexo Robinson and HS behind the lens. That video saw the group flexing money and other valuables around a lavish residence, all of which matches the Young T-produced cut’s more care-free subject matter:

“Truth be told, it cost me big quid for these boogers all on my wrist, truth be told, I got my own chick, I don’t want nuttin’ with your bitch, truth be told, it’s been a slow grind, but we top 5 in this bitch, truth be told, we on that multi, yeah, multi with them gibs, truth be told, I feel like Evian, my neck water my wrist, truth be told, she got that Fenty on, that WAP gushie and bliss…”

Check out both clips below.