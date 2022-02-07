On Friday, GRAMMY Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer BEAM unveils his full-length debut album ALIEN. The project boasts a list of some very dope features including names like Jorja Smith, Vory, Zacari, Justin Bieber, Landstrip Chip, Papa San, and Valee. Along with the record’s arrival, BEAM just uncovered the cinematic music video for the album’s colossal closing track, “PLANET BEAM.” Directed by Nabil, the visual opens up with a scene of BEAM in a dimly lit backroom where he receives a sultry private dance as his lyrics play:

If I say I’ma ride, then they with me, safety first, but the scrapper’s a glizzy/ We gon’ circle the block and get busy, what you talkin’ ’bout? N***as get risky and you pushin’ your bro, he a sissy/ N***as lyin’, they say that he rich, got hoes sexin’ my phone, say they miss me/ Fuckers feel like we back in the Sixties, bitches do anything for a check/ I ain’t tip her, man, now she upset, tell these hoes to get sponsored by Nike/

The multifaceted artist also took some time to share a few words about his intended message behind the album. “I just want people to realize they are not the only ones who feel alienated in life,” says BEAM. “Whether that’s a good or bad thing, you have to walk a narrow road. You feel alienated because you discern a certain thing that people don’t understand. You get to digest a piece of my brain and get to know me on an artistic level with this album.”

Additionally, BEAM has received several 2022 GRAMMY Award nominations for contributions to various projects. In terms of previous projects his last release was 2019’s 95, which included 10 tracks and two features from Childish Major and Morgan Saint.

Be sure to press play on BEAM’s brand new album ALIEN down below.