This month, rising star Laray Da Savage will release his latest project Be Right Back, which will contain 15 wavy tracks for his fans to enjoy. Following the previously released “Heartbreaks” comes another single titled “BBL,” an adults-only number that sees production from Oh Ross and shows the Houston talent showing love to a special someone who’s joined scores of others on a popular trend:

“Mami so bad, she gon’ get a loan, freaky lil’ bitch and her hair long, look how she walk wit’ that ass on, she eat the dick wit’ no hands on, she gon’ suck me good to her favorite song, geekin’ all day, now I’m freakin’ on her, BBL, bitch got a body on her, beat that lil’ bitch like she stole somethin’, make her throw that ass back with them tats on, from the side, then I hit from the back, hit her one time, now I got her attached…”

The accompanying clip for “BBL” comes courtesy of Studio 713 and keeps with the laid-back vibe of the melodic offering, with shots of Laray performing on a couch while a scantily-clad woman moves seductively about. The two eventually find themselves in a bedroom before the video comes to an end.

A couple of years ago, Laray Da Savage joins the likes of Big Tony, Cal Wayne, Yung Al, Jackboy Dee, 30 Wayz, Skeet Taste, and OMB Bloodbath as guests on Trae Tha Truth‘s “It Ain’t Fair (Rookie Season 1),” a posse cut that put the spotlight on what the world can expect from H-Town’s new generation. Laray has since continued to build momentum with projects like Live on a Wave with YB Puerto Rico, Until Then Four, and — just last May — Forever Wavy 2, which saw collaborations alongside OTB Fastlane, Lil Chad, and Melo Muller.

Press play on “BBL” below.