More than 250,000 people have signed a petition calling for the release of two brothers who were charged with killing their stepfather who allegedly sexually abused their 9-year-old half-sister.

Last week, 18-year-old Alexandro Trevino and his 17-year-old brother Christian Trevino were arrested by the Pharr Police Department and charged with beating 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla and leaving him to die in a field. The petition, which was created on Change.org earlier this week, also calls for the release of 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez, who was charged over his alleged involvement in the crime.

“Alexandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17) and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing capital murder charges for beating and killing Gabriel Quintanilla (42) after discovering that he was actively abusing Alexandro and Christian’s 9-year-old sister,” the petition read.

“The three teenagers are currently in custody and have their bonds set at over 1 million dollars each,” it added. “If convicted of capital murder, they face a minimum sentence of life imprisonment without parole. We ask that the state of Texas release these teenagers, who could possibly spend the rest of their life in prison for protecting their sister.”

As REVOLT previously reported, the Trevino brothers confronted Quintanilla at his home after learning that he allegedly sexually assaulted their younger sister at an RV park. A fight broke out, however, Quintanilla was able to escape on foot. As Christian chased him to an apartment complex, the brothers and Juan hopped in a car, caught up to their stepfather and beat him once more.

The three teens left to switch cars and headed back to the apartment complex. While driving, they saw Quintanilla walking alone and allegedly assaulted him a third time.

According to the Pharr Police Department, the Trevino brothers and Juan placed Quintanilla on the bed of the truck and dumped his body in an open field. He was later discovered deceased with severe head trauma. Investigators say he was beaten with brass knuckles.

At the time of his death, Quintanilla had an arrest warrant for allegedly sexually abusing a different child.

Christian and Juan were both charged with capital murder, aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity, while Alexandro is being charged with aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity.

