When it comes to Hip Hop, producers have no problem making sure that the listener knows who's behind the beat. Using taglines as identification on a song is an integral part of the culture, as it provides recognition and branding in an industry where the spotlight traditionally shines on the artist.

While the origins can be traced back to legends like Kool DJ Red Alert, tags gained significant prominence with the rise of producers like Mustard, whose booming "Mustard on the beat" tag became synonymous with his energetic style. One of the most famous producer tags belongs to Metro Boomin, whose "If young Metro don't trust you, I'ma shoot you" tag, delivered by artist Future, has become iconic in the rap community. Similarly, Mike WiLL Made-It’s eponymous tag has graced numerous chart-topping hits.

In addition to their branding power, producer tags have become a creative element within songs, sometimes adding to the narrative or the thematic elements of the track. For instance, Tay Keith’s "F**k these n**gas up!" tag not only marks his production but also injects a certain attitude that complements the music.

REVOLT collected 19 of the most notable Hip Hop producer tags heard in music, which range from simpler name drops to unforgettable catchphrases. Check them all out below.

1. jetsonmade: “Oh Lord, Jetson made another one!”

The above producer’s popular tag can be heard on hit records like Jack Harlow’s “WHATS POPPIN,” Playboi Carti’s “@ MEH,” and fellow Carolina native DaBaby’s “Suge.” As far as how it was created, jetsonmade worked with artist Reek Popii to develop the memorable line. “I didn’t even bounce the tag out at first,” he added in an interview with Splice. “It was just on one song.”

2. Conductor Williams: “Conductor, we have a problem.”

Conductor Williams is best known for his work alongside Griselda Records artists like Westside Gunn and Mach-Hommy. He received wider exposure after producing the beat for Drake’s For All The Dogs standout “8am in Charlotte.” The tagline, “Conductor, we have a problem,” is taken from a random subway clip that evolved into a popular meme.

3. d.a. got that dope: “D.A. got that dope!”

Originally known as D.A. Doman, the Chicago beatsmith changed his professional moniker to match his iconic tag, “D.A. got that dope!” The phrase can be heard prominently at the start of songs like Kodak Black’s “ZEZE,” Eminem’s “Killer,” and G Herbo’s “PTSD.”

4. Wheezy: “Wheezy outta here!”

When you hear Future utter the iconic “Wheezy Outta Here” line, you know that the song’s producer, Wheezy, is following up a hard-hitting instrumental. Examples of the Mississippi talent’s work include Young Thug’s “Hot,” Lil Baby’s “Yes Indeed,” and Gunna’s “pushin P.” Fun fact: Lil’ Wayne initially believed that the above tagline was a tribute to him.

5. Harry Fraud: “La música de Harry Fraud.”

In a HipHopDX conversation with the late Sean Price, Harry Fraud explained how “a friend of the family” created his producer tag. “She’s [an] artist, she sings, and she happens to be of Dominican descent. And it wasn’t really that thought out,” he explained. Songs like French Montana’s “Shot Caller,” Playboi Carti’s “Location,” and Action Bronson’s “Bird On A Wire” bear the Spanish phrase.

6. Just Blaze: “Just Blaze!”

As Just Blaze explained in an interview for Red Bull Music Academy, former Roc-A-Fella signee Amil was the first person to say his name as a tag. Cam’ron soon followed by shouting out the decorated producer on the hit single “Oh Boy.” It wasn’t until the creation of Joe Budden’s “Pump It Up” that listeners heard the most popular iteration of Just Blaze’s audio signature.

7. Tay Keith: “Tay Keith, f**k these n**gas up!”

Tay Keith’s high-energy tag came courtesy of Clarksville, Tennessee artist Lil Juice, who first heard his contribution on BlocBoy JB’s biggest hit single. “I woke up [at] 2 a.m. and heard my voice on a Drake song,” he tweeted. “Y’all got listen to ‘Look Alive.’” Other songs in Keith’s discography include Drizzy’s “Nonstop,” Eminem’s “Not Alike,” and Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE.”

8. Murda Beatz: “Murda on the beat, so it’s not nice.”

Murda Beatz’s classic tagline was originally part of a hook on Baka Not Nice’s “AKA,” a song that the Canadian beatsmith produced. As he revealed in an interview with Atlanta’s Hot 107.9, it was Murda’s work with Drake that led to its global exposure. You can now hear the phrase on tracks like Travis Scott’s “Butterfly Effect” and 2 Chainz’s “Bigger Than You.”

9. Metro Boomin: “If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’ma shoot you.”

Metro Boomin has a few different tags, including, "This beat is so, so, Metro" and "Metro Boomin wants some more, n**ga." The above example was first delivered by Future on Uncle Murda’s “Right Now” and became famous after it was utilized for Kanye West’s "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" and Drake and Future’s "Jumpman."

10. Pi’erre Bourne: “Yo, Pi’erre, you wanna come out here?”

Pi'erre Bourne’s viral tag originates from a line in the sitcom “The Jamie Foxx Show.” In an early episode from that series, Foxx’s character responded to a patron's complaint by calling out, “Yo, Pierre, you wanna come out here?” The scene also included the door-creaking sound that follows the tag. Look for the audio on songs like Playboi Carti’s “Magnolia” and Juice WRLD and Young Thug’s “Bad Boy.”

11. Jahlil Beats: “Jahlil Beats, holla at me.”

What’s arguably the most notable use of Jahlil Beats’ producer tag is at the beginning of Bobby Shmurda’s runaway hit “Hot N**ga,” but that song’s beat was originally utilized for Lloyd Banks “Jackpot.” Other songs in Jahlil’s discography include Meek Mill’s “Amen,” French Montana’s “Trap House,” and Lil Durk’s “Bougie.”

12. Southside: “Southside on the track, yeah!”

Southside’s name is about as synonymous with Atlanta trap as the city’s biggest rappers -- songs like Lil Baby’s “Southside” and Gucci Mane’s “Southside and Guwop” are only a couple of examples regarding his position in the game. As the head of 808 Mafia (a collective with an equally popular tagline), his presence is further felt through his collaborations with other well-known producers.

13. Sonny Digital: “Sonny Digital!”

Sonny Digital is the man behind hits like ILOVEMAKONNEN’s “Tuesday,” Don Toliver’s “After Party,” and Future’s “Same D**n Time.” Even as a producer with such a well-known tag, the Atlanta talent is wary of others who overuse their brand on wax. “Sometimes, y’all n**gas be going a little too crazy,” he said in a clip for renowned photographer Cam Kirk. “I do try to push n**gas to push out [their] brand and stuff... Just be mindful.”

14. Don Cannon: “Cannon!”

Don Cannon’s tag might be one of the most creative. The stern “Cannon!” that you hear on songs like Lil Uzi Vert’s “Do What I Want” and Lil Wayne’s “Cannon” is actually from late athlete-turned-sportscaster Pat Summerall, who could be heard saying former quarterback Rich Gannon’s last name in an early version of Madden NFL.

15. Cardo: “Cardo got wings!”

Cardo’s worked with everyone from chart-topping pop stars to regional greats. His oft-laid back vibes are just as recognizable as his tag, which can be heard on bangers by Wiz Khalifa, Larry June, and more. With that said, he explained why he doesn’t over-brand himself in an interview with Kids Take Over.

16. Mustard: “Mustard on the beat, h**!”

As he explained on “MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME,” Mustard’s signature tag came from “I’m Good,” an early collaboration with YG. “At the end of the [song, YG’s] like, ‘Mustard on the beat, h**,’ and I just took that s**t,” he said. “I just started putting that s**t on a lot of beats.” Now, you hear it on a wealth of big hits – including Kendrick Lamar’s earth-shattering diss to Drake, “Not Like Us.”

17. Turbo: “Run that back, Turbo!”

Turbo’s catchphrase is prominent on songs like Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard,” Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Drip,” and Shy Glizzy’s “Do You Understand?” In a wild twist of events, the voice behind the famous line -- musician and songwriter Jamal Britt -- is reportedly suing the producer over its use.

18. Drumma Boy: “Listen to this track, b**ch!”

One of the more aggressive producer tags in Hip Hop can be heard on cuts like Waka Flocka Flame’s “No Hands,” Gucci Mane’s “Photo Shoot,” Wiz Khalifa’s “It’s Nothin’,” and Chris Brown’s “I Can Tell.” You can listen to Drumma Boy talk in detail about his audio brands – which includes the equally popular “Yeah, boy!” -- here.

19. London On Da Track: “We got London On Da Track!”

When Skooly of the group Rich Kidz coined the above phrase, he created a trademark for London On Da Track that we hear on a wealth of gold and platinum records. Included in the Atlanta producer’s discography are hits like T.I. and Young Thug’s “About The Money,” A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Swervin,” Post Malone’s “92 Explorer,” and Drake’s “Sneakin’.”