Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images, and Josh Brasted/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pinky Cole, Kwame Onwuachi, and Nina Compton Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Black chefs are increasingly making their mark in the culinary world with a rich variety of flavors, techniques, and cultural narratives. Historically underrepresented in fine dining and mainstream circles within the industry, these chefs, restauranteurs, and personalities are gaining recognition and reshaping the narrative around what constitutes high-level cuisine. They are infusing their dishes with elements of their heritage and creating innovative results that honor traditional recipes while pushing the boundaries of contemporary gastronomy.

Chefs like Marcus Samuelsson, the Ethiopian-born, Swedish-raised culinary icon, have become household names, celebrated for their ability to blend diverse culinary traditions with modern techniques. His Harlem-based restaurant, Red Rooster, is a testament to his commitment to showcasing African American culinary traditions while also embracing a global palate. Similarly, chefs like Mashama Bailey, co-owner of The Grey in Savannah, Georgia, are reclaiming spaces with deep historical significance — the location was once a segregated bus station — and turning them into venues where the full spectrum of Southern cuisine, particularly its African American roots, can be explored and celebrated.

The rise of Black cuisine extends beyond the kitchen. Many are using their platforms to address issues such as food justice, sustainability, and racial inequality within the industry. They are mentoring the next generation of chefs, advocating for better representation, and pushing for systemic changes that ensure that the culinary world is inclusive and reflective of the diverse cultures that shape it.

REVOLT put together a list of 19 individuals that are leading the march for those looking to make their mark in the food business. You can check out these trailblazers below.

1. Gerald Sombright

Chef Gerald Sombright holds the distinction of being the first Black person to earn a Michelin star. He achieved this after teaming up with Chef John Tesar to open Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, FL. More recently, he took on the role of executive chef at the Troon Privé-managed The Club at the Dunes (Naples, FL) and competed on Food Network’s “Tournament of Champions” series.

2. Tobias Dorzon

Tobias Dorzon successfully transitioned from professional football to the culinary world. Raised by immigrant parents, his West African heritage deeply influenced his love for food. After a career in the NFL and CFL, Dorzon pursued his passion for cooking by attending culinary school and opening several successful restaurants — this includes the Union District Oyster Bar in Washington, D.C., Thirteen in Houston, TX, and Huncho House in Hyattsville, MD.

3. Sunny Anderson

Sunny Anderson is a renowned Food Network personality with a vibrant career spanning radio, television, and culinary arts. Growing up as an Army brat, she developed a passion for diverse cuisines while traveling the world. After serving in the Air Force, she pursued a career in radio before launching her catering business. She eventually became a beloved TV host for shows like "How'd That Get On My Plate?" and "Cooking for Real."

4. Lazarus Lynch

Lazarus Lynch is a multifaceted talent who has made significant strides in both the culinary and mental health worlds. A two-time “Chopped” champion and the author of the acclaimed cookbook "Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul," Lynch is also a skilled psychotherapist and social worker. Known for his charismatic on-screen presence and powerful speaking engagements, he has broken barriers as a Black and queer chef — including being the first to cook at the Met Gala.

5. Pinky Cole

Aisha "Pinky" Cole is a trailblazing restaurateur and entrepreneur. Overcoming a challenging Baltimore upbringing and a failed restaurant venture, she founded Slutty Vegan, a wildly successful plant-based burger chain that has taken the nation by storm. Beyond her business success, Cole is a philanthropist dedicated to empowering others, particularly within the Black community.

6. Timon Balloo

Timon Balloo is a highly acclaimed chef and restaurateur. Born to Chinese and Trinidadian parents, he gained significant recognition for his work at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill, which earned numerous awards. He has been honored with various titles by publications and has received multiple nominations for a James Beard Award. Timon continues to excel in the culinary world, currently operating The Katherine restaurant with his wife in Fort Lauderdale.

7. Nina Compton

Nina Compton is a St. Lucian chef based in New Orleans. With a strong culinary foundation built through training at the Culinary Institute of America and working alongside esteemed chefs, she has garnered significant recognition for her talent. Compton's flagship restaurant, Compère Lapin, celebrates Caribbean cuisine with a modern twist and has earned her prestigious honors – most notably, a James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: South.

8. Charlie Mitchell

Inspired by his grandmother's cooking, Charlie Mitchell’s dedication and talent culminated in the opening of Clover Hill, a Brooklyn Heights fine-dining restaurant. Within a year, Clover Hill earned a Michelin star, and the Detroit native was named Best Young Chef by Michelin, making history as the first Black chef in New York City to achieve this honor (and the second overall). Not content with his successes, Mitchell became a semi-finalist for the James Beard Award.

9. Jerome Grant

Jerome Grant is largely celebrated for his culinary leadership at the Smithsonian Institution. As the inaugural executive chef of the Sweet Home Café at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, he brought African American cuisine to the national stage. Prior to this role, he made significant contributions to the Mitsitam Café at the National Museum of the American Indian. Grant's culinary journey, influenced by his Filipino and Caribbean heritage, earned him widespread recognition, including James Beard Award nominations and features in prominent publications.

10. Marcus Samuelsson

Marcus Samuelsson is a globally known chef, restaurateur, and television personality. Born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, his culinary journey has been marked by extraordinary success. From his early career at Aquavit to opening his iconic Harlem restaurant, Red Rooster, Samuelsson has redefined American cuisine through his innovative fusion of flavors. His influence extends beyond the kitchen, as he is a dedicated philanthropist, author, and television host. Samuelsson’s career is also highlighted by numerous accolades, including a James Beard Foundation Award and a role in the White House during Barack Obama’s tenure as president.

11. Carla Hall

Carla Hall is an American chef and television personality whose career journey began in the modeling world. She subsequently discovered her true calling in the culinary field, which led her from a catering business to competing on “Top Chef.” As a co-host of “The Chew,” Hall brought her expertise and infectious enthusiasm to millions of viewers. With her own restaurant, cookbooks, and continued television presence, she remains a celebrated figure in the food industry.

12. Erick Williams

Erick Williams is a Chicago chef who is known for his innovative take on Black Southern cuisine. After a long career at the acclaimed restaurant mk, he opened Virtue, a groundbreaking establishment that has redefined the genre. Williams' commitment to showcasing the richness and complexity of Southern flavors has earned him widespread acclaim, including the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region.

13. Bryant Terry

Bryant Terry is a prominent African American vegan chef, activist, and author dedicated to food justice. He champions healthy eating and sustainable agriculture through the lens of the African Diaspora. After switching to a plant-based diet and studying food injustice, Terry founded b-healthy!, an initiative empowering youth in underserved communities. He has written award-winning cookbooks like "Afro-Vegan" and "Vegetable Kingdom," both of which promote healthy vegan recipes. His work has been recognized by the James Beard Foundation and the NAACP Image Awards.

14. Nicole A. Taylor

Nicole A. Taylor is a celebrated food writer and cookbook author known for her exploration of cuisine below the Mason-Dixon through a modern lens. Raised in Georgia and based in Brooklyn, her popular “The Up South Cookbook” beautifully blended personal narratives with recipes and offered a deep dive into the soul of Southern food. Taylor's influential work has garnered critical acclaim, including multiple James Beard Foundation Award nominations.

15. Mashama Bailey

Mashama Bailey is noted for her innovative interpretation of Southern cuisine. Born in the Bronx and raised in Georgia, she learned to cook from her family and later honed her skills through culinary training in New York and France. Bailey's career reached new heights with the opening of The Grey in Savannah, Georgia, a restaurant housed in a former segregated Greyhound bus station. Her culinary excellence and commitment to preserving Southern food traditions have earned her multiple James Beard Awards, including the prestigious Outstanding Chef honor. Beyond her culinary accomplishments, Bailey is a dedicated advocate for the culinary heritage of African Americans and previously served as chairwoman of the Edna Lewis Foundation.

16. Rodney Scott

Rodney Scott is an American pitmaster celebrated for his mastery of whole-hog barbecue. Growing up in South Carolina, he learned the art of barbecue from his family, eventually taking over the family business. Scott's dedication to preserving traditional barbecue techniques and his exceptional culinary skills have earned him widespread acclaim. His restaurants (the Rodney Scott's BBQ chain) have become destinations for barbecue enthusiasts, and his achievements, including a James Beard Award and induction into the Barbecue Hall of Fame, solidified his status as a true legend.

17. Tabitha Brown

Tabitha Brown is known for her infectious positivity, vegan lifestyle, and entrepreneurial spirit. From humble beginnings as an actress and Uber driver, she skyrocketed to fame through her heartwarming and humorous social media content. Brown's emphasis on veganism, coupled with her uplifting messages, has earned her a massive following. Her success has extended beyond social media, with ventures into television hosting (which includes the Emmy-winning “Tab Time”), publishing, and entrepreneurship.

18. Nyesha Arrington

Nyesha Arrington is a highly acclaimed American chef, restaurateur, and television personality. Her career highlights include her participation in “Top Chef: Texas,” owning successful restaurants like Leona and Native, and serving as a mentor and judge on “Next Level Chef.”

19. Kwame Onwuachi

Kwame Onwuachi is a celebrated Nigerian American chef and restaurateur known for his innovative and soulful cuisine. Growing up between New York and Nigeria, he developed a deep appreciation for diverse flavors. After a challenging youth, Onwuachi pursued his culinary passion and worked his way up from humble beginnings to acclaimed restaurants. Spots like Shaw Bijou, Kith and Kin, and Tatiana showcased his unique blend of African and Caribbean influences with modern techniques. Onwuachi's talent has earned him numerous honors, including a James Beard Award.