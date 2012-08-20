Image Image Credit Paul Morigi/Contributor via Getty Images, Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images, and Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop wouldn't be the genre we know and love without the visionaries behind the scenes -- the producers who craft the instrumental backdrops that rappers flow over. Throughout the culture's 50-year history, these talented individuals have found new and unique ways to create the soundtracks of our lives. A large part of that incorporated sampling, or weaving together snippets of old funk records, soul tracks, and obscure effects to create a unique final product.

As rap evolved, so did the producer's role. Legends like Dr. Dre and DJ Premier don't just sample, they sculpt tunes via the use of G-funk or the grittier boom bap approach, two styles that have become synonymous with the art form. Others like Metro Boomin and Kanye West are known for their dark, atmospheric soundscapes, while Pharrell Williams -- both as a solo producer and as one-half of The Neptunes -- creates infectious, radio-ready anthems. In a nutshell, these producers helped to define Hip Hop's constantly changing subgenres.

One thing remains constant: The producer's role as a vital creative force in Hip Hop, shaping the sound, mood, and overall direction of the music. Below, REVOLT compiled some of those big names who have and continue to do just that.

1. Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre is an absolute giant when it comes to Hip Hop production. His early work with N.W.A helped define West Coast gangsta rap with hard-hitting beats that mirrored the realities of street life, but it was his solo debut, The Chronic, that cemented him as a legend. G-funk anthems like "Nuthin' But A ‘G’ Thang" with Snoop Dogg and "California Love” with 2Pac were both catchy and commercially successful. The deep bass, funky melodies, and laid-back grooves that became Dre’s signature weren’t just a blueprint for countless West Coast artists; they also transcended regional boundaries, thus influencing Hip Hop as a whole.

2. RZA

RZA, the mastermind behind Wu-Tang Clan, revolutionized Hip Hop production with his cinematic soundscapes. Instead of smooth melodies, RZA chopped up obscure kung fu movie soundtracks, blaxploitation flicks, and soul samples, creating a grimy, atmospheric sound that perfectly complemented the Clan's lyrical narratives of Shaolin warriors and street life. Tracks like "C.R.E.A.M." and "Protect Ya Neck" became instant classics, showcasing the raw energy and intricate layering that became hallmarks of RZA's production. His influence extended far beyond Wu-Tang Clan, as his dark, sample-heavy style inspired countless underground and mainstream rappers, which solidified his place as one of Hip Hop's most innovative producers.

3. Mannie Fresh

Mannie Fresh, once an in-house producer for Cash Money Records, wasn't just crafting beats, he was soundtracking a movement. His signature “bounce” style was a high-energy mix of Miami bass influences, driving synthesizers, and chopped-up brass samples. Tracks like Juvenile's "Back That Azz Up" and Lil Wayne's "Tha Block Is Hot" became anthems for the emerging Southern Hip Hop scene. Mannie – who also performed alongside Birdman as Big Tymers -- wasn't afraid to experiment, incorporating unconventional elements like marching band snares and carnival-esque melodies. His beats not only propelled Cash Money to mainstream success but also established a whole new sonic palette for the Gulf Coast.

4. The Alchemist

The Alchemist isn't your typical hitmaker. He's a revered underground legend known for his dark, sample-laden soundscapes that brim with an almost dusty, vintage feel. Instead of chasing radio trends, the Cali legend digs deep into obscure record crates, weaving together offbeat samples from psychedelic rock, soul, and even film scores. His work with Mobb Deep on tracks like "The Realest" helped define the gritty New York soundscape, while collaborations with rappers like Freddie Gibbs and Action Bronson pushed the boundaries of lyrical storytelling with atmospheric instrumentals. The Alchemist may not have the chart-topping anthems of some producers, but his influence on underground Hip Hop and his dedication to pushing creative boundaries secured his place as a true innovator in the game.

5. The Neptunes

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, aka The Neptunes, are sonic chameleons who've consistently reinvented themselves while leaving an undeniable mark on Hip Hop and music as a whole. Their work with artists like N.O.R.E. and JAY-Z helped establish their signature blend of infectious grooves, quirky samples, and futuristic synthesizers. Individually, Hugo and Williams would continue to break the proverbial ceiling, with the latter of the two morphing into a megastar in his own right. Hits like "Happy" and "Blurred Lines" showcased Williams’ knack for crafting pop anthems that dominated the charts, making him one of the most sought-after collaborators in the world.

6. Kanye West

Kanye West's production style is as multifaceted as his personality. For starters, he singlehandedly breathed new life into sampling, using chopped-up soul snippets to create soulful backdrops for his own raps and others’. As his sound evolved, Ye embraced electronic music, incorporating elements of Daft Punk on "Stronger" and crafting the dark, atmospheric soundscapes of "Runaway." He isn't afraid to push boundaries, incorporating orchestral flourishes ("Blood on the Leaves") and even gospel choirs ("Ultralight Beam") into his productions.

7. DJ Premier

DJ Premier is a titan of boom bap production. His signature sound is instantly recognizable -- gritty drum breaks chopped to perfection and soulful samples interwoven with intricate scratches. Hits like Gang Starr’s "DWYCK," Nas' "N.Y. State of Mind," and The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Ten Crack Commandments" defined eras. DJ Premier's beats are more than just instrumentals; they're masterpieces that continue to leave an indelible mark on Hip Hop.

8. Timbaland

Timbaland isn't just a producer, he's an architect. His trademark sound is a mind-bending blend of catchy melodies, offbeat rhythms, and unexpected sonic twists. He pioneered a glitchy, futuristic aesthetic, using unconventional samples -- like a baby cooing in the background or his own beatboxing -- and chopped-up vocals to create infectious grooves. Timbaland’s biggest hits are landmarks that touch every genre. JAY-Z, Drake, 50 Cent, and (of course) Missy Elliott are only but a small sampling of stars who have benefitted from the Virginia icon’s laboratory experiments.

9. 9th Wonder

9th Wonder isn't known for churning out chart-topping radio hits, but his influence on underground Hip Hop and boom bap production is undeniable. His most notable impact came through working with Little Brother, a North Carolina collective that crafted classics like The Listening and The Minstrel Show. Through those albums, 9th Wonder showcased his ability to marry soulful melodies with hard-hitting drums, perfectly complementing the group's lyrical storytelling. Outside of that, he also produced for heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar ("DUCKWORTH.") and JAY-Z ("Threat").

10. J Dilla

J Dilla, a true innovator who began as part of the equally legendary Slum Village before setting out on his own, wasn't interested in conventional beats. He chopped up samples with surgical precision, creating off-kilter rhythms and soulful collages that were as catchy as they were strange. While some tracks like Common’s "The Light" boasted smooth melodies and guest vocals, Dilla's genius shined brightest on instrumentals. Donuts, his critically acclaimed sophomore LP, was a testament to his unique vision. Despite his tragic passing, J Dilla's influence remains -- everyone from Erykah Badu to Kanye West have cited him as a major inspiration.

11. Just Blaze

Just Blaze’s impact on Hip Hop is more than well-documented. While his production style is ever-changing, it’s often characterized by powerful, knocking drums and flipped, recontextualized samples. Blaze's biggest contributions came through his work with JAY-Z, which spawned instant classics like the braggadocious "Public Service Announcement" and the introspective "Song Cry." Tracks like Cam'ron's "Oh Boy" showcased his skill for crafting party anthems, while his work on Kanye West's "Touch the Sky" demonstrated his ability to incorporate orchestral touches. Simply put, Just Blaze brings out the best in any rapper he collaborates with.

12. Swizz Beatz

Swizz Beatz is all about high energy with his production, which often blends elements of Hip Hop, soul, and even rock. Swizz’s biggest hits, many of which contain his signature synthesizer-heavy approach, include the earth-shaking “Ruff Ryders Anthem” with DMX and the high-octane "On To The Next One” with JAY-Z. As an example of his versatility, Swizz even produced the more soulful, sample-driven “Fancy” for Drake. The living legend’s productions are always unpredictable yet undeniably catchy, solidifying him as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

13. Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy has the innate ability to transcend eras. He masterminded the stadium banger "N**gas in Paris" for JAY-Z and Kanye West and helped craft Travis Scott’s dynamic "Sicko Mode,” a track that shattered the boundaries of song structure. Hit-Boy doesn't shy away from emotional depth, either, as evidenced by his solo releases as well as collaborations alongside his father, Big Hit. Beyond established stars, Hit-Boy also champions upcoming talent. His ability to blend classic elements with modern sensibilities, coupled with a knack for chart-topping anthems, has solidified him as a West Coast prodigy.

14. Havoc

Havoc, one-half of the legendary duo Mobb Deep, wasn't just a rapper, he was the architect behind their signature sound. His production style is instantly recognizable -- haunting melodies intertwined with hard-hitting drum loops. "Shook Ones Pt. II,” "Quiet Storm," and "Hell on Earth" brought the streets of New York to the forefront. Outside of his work with the late Prodigy, Havoc’s sound was utilized by the likes of Nas, Eminem, Jadakiss, and Kanye West.

15. Mustard

Mustard is arguably the hall of famer because of his approach to the West Coast sound, a style that he dubbed "ratchet." His production is all about energy and club appeal, with heavy sub-bass and forceful synthesizers. Bangers like Tyga’s "Rack City,” YG's "My N**ga," and Big Sean’s “I Don’t F**k With You” are proof of his hitmaking skill set. While his productions may not be built on intricate sampling, Mustard's undeniable ear for catchy melodies has made him a dominant force.

16. Scott Storch

Scott Storch was undeniable thanks to his instrument-driven production style, a sound that he first began to cultivate as a keyboardist for The Roots. Storch’s biggest hits are a testament to his versatility, with a catalog that includes Fat Joe and Terror Squad’s "Lean Back," Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.,” and 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop.”

17. Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin’s heavy bass, rattling hi-hats, and hauntingly beautiful melodies became a staple of Atlanta’s trap subgenre and Hip Hop as a whole. Metro doesn't rely on heavy sampling; instead, he mostly crafts his soundscapes from scratch, often utilizing his signature Roland TR-808 drum machine to create a sense of brooding intensity. This sound has propelled him to the top of the charts via songs like Drake and Future's "Jumpman" as well as Migos' "Bad and Boujee." As further proof of his status within the genre, Not All Heroes Wear Capes and Heroes & Villains were met with both critical and commercial acclaim.