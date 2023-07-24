Image Image Credit Theo Wargo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Elmo and Alicia Keys Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“Sesame Street” is a show that uses music as a gateway for learning, and few genres resonate more across generations than Hip Hop and R&B. From soul singers to hitmakers, the show welcomed artists from those categories who topped charts and shaped culture. These musicians brought their unique sounds, styles and messages to that stage, helping teach children everything from emotional intelligence and self-love to the alphabet and arithmetic.

What made these appearances truly special wasn’t just the star power — it was also the care and creativity behind each performance. These artists didn’t water down their energy; they channeled it into kid-friendly anthems that still carry weight. For many, these segments marked a child’s first exposure to rap, neo-soul or even funk. For others, it was a warm reminder that learning is for everyone, and that even Elmo loves a good groove.

Long before viral clips and streaming platforms, “Sesame Street” was already harmonizing with icons like Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder. As Hip Hop rose to prominence, the show adapted by inviting those voices into its bright, oft-multilingual universe. These guest spots reflected a genre-fluid world where the classroom soundtrack includes boom-bap, trap drums and everything in between.

Whether it’s SZA singing about gratitude or LL Cool J rapping about addition, these 17 performances show how music can empower and educate. They’re joyful, purposeful and full of heart — just like “Sesame Street” itself.

1. SZA – “Be Kind to Me, Be Kind to You”

SZA’s visit was a perfect blend of soul and sensitivity. In a segment alongside Elmo, Gabrielle and Abby Cadabby, she introduced the idea of a gratitude jar and sang a gentle, affirming song about kindness to yourself and others. Her performance felt like a hug in music form, showing kids that emotional intelligence can be cool, too.

2. Usher – “ABC Song (Alphabet Remix)”

Usher took the most classic childhood song and made it cool. With his signature smoothness and rhythm, he transformed the ABCs into a danceable track that had both kids and adults grooving. Surrounded by the likes of Elmo, Grover and others, this segment quickly became a viral favorite across generations.

3. Destiny’s Child – “A New Way to Walk”

Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle remixed a Muppet favorite to encourage confidence and originality. Backed by funky instrumentation, the trio celebrated finding your own rhythm in life. The performance offered some R&B-pop flavor and left no doubt that individuality is something to strut with pride.

4. En Vogue – “Adventure Song”

The legendary R&B group En Vogue brought their powerhouse vocals and signature harmony to “Sesame Street” in a playful segment called “Adventure Song.” With Elmo, Ernie and The Count by their side, they encouraged children to explore the world around them with confidence and imagination. It was a soulful invitation to curiosity, reminding young viewers that every day can be an adventure if you bring the right energy.

5. Anderson .Paak – “What Is a Holiday?”

Anderson .Paak brought drums, charisma and a funky flair to a lesson on holidays. The colorfully dressed multitalent more than contributed by breaking down the different ways families honor special days, from food to tradition. His joyful vibe reminded viewers that culture and connection are worth celebrating.

6. will.i.am – “What I Am”

In one of the most-played “Sesame Street” segments ever, will.i.am dropped an anthem of self-affirmation that both child and adult can easily relate to. He and the Muppets took turns naming what makes them special, from “special” to “helpful.” The song scored the production a Daytime Emmy and is a go-to mainstay in classrooms and homes alike.

7. Queen Latifah – “The Letter ‘O’”

Hip Hop pioneer Queen Latifah brought her flow to a playful segment about the letter “O.” Short but very memorable, the bit was a throwback to classic emcee call-and-response stylings, showing that literacy and lyricism can absolutely go hand in hand. Adding in Muppets like Merry and Prairie – rocking Afrocentric uniforms matching Latifah, no less – added to the fun and authenticity of that episode.

8. Common – “Belly Breathe”

Common, alongside Colbie Caillat and Elmo (who was in a bad headspace, to say the least), helped kids manage their emotions by teaching them how to belly breathe — a mindfulness technique useful for calming down. His gentle tone and the soft rhythm of the music made this a moment of peace amid the show’s usual energy. As a bonus, check out another appearance by Common for a boom-bap performance of “Give It, Live It, RESPECT” here.

9. Alicia Keys – “Dancin’”

With her signature piano playing and angelic voice, Alicia Keys teamed up with Elmo to celebrate the joy of movement. The segment emphasized the emotional and creative power of dance — no pressure, just pure expression (using a clever flip of Keys’ “Fallin’” in the process).

10. LL Cool J – “Addition Expedition”

LL Cool J made math cool, launching into a rap about addition with the swagger only he could bring. As he broke down how numbers add up in everyday situations, his playful cadence kept kids (and Elmo) engaged. A perfect mix of rap fundamentals and basic arithmetic. Notably, he also gave Elmo, Oscar the Grouch and Abby Cadabby a quick lesson on the word “unanimous.”

11. Smokey Robinson – “U Really Got A Hold On Me”

In one of the show’s funniest segments, Smokey’s classic hit is humorously hijacked by a giant foam “U” that won’t stop grabbing him. It’s absurd, iconic and educational all at once — making letter recognition a laugh-out-loud experience. Smokey also delivered a silky-smooth rendition of “It Takes Time” alongside Telly Monster (don’t rush growing up, kids).

12. Bruno Mars – “Don’t Give Up”

Bruno Mars turned words of encouragement into a heartfelt anthem. Singing alongside Muppets who try (and fail) at various tasks, he reminded them not to quit. The segment walked a beautiful line between inspirational and relatable — ideal for young learners facing life’s first challenges (or adults who could use a refresher amid a low point).

13. Jill Scott – “We Are All Earthlings”

Jill Scott’s infectious vocals were perfect for this segment, which saw her singing to a variety of Muppet animals about our existence on the planet Earth. As the lyrics go, “Some of us have feathers and some of us have fur or skin, we are all earthlings living under the sun.”

14. Ne-Yo – “You've Got a Body”

Simply put, Ne-Yo appeared on “Sesame Street” to get bodies moving. His energetic tune encouraged children to recognize and celebrate their bodies by dancing, running, jumping and grooving. It’s a song about appreciation and exerting some real energy, not aesthetics.

15. John Legend – “It Feels Good When You Sing a Song”

Legend’s visit was pure warmth. At a piano, he performed with a saxophone-wielding Hoots about how good it feels to sing, especially when you’re feeling down. With his velvet voice and kind smile (and his owl friend’s gravelly voice and heavy blues vibes), he encouraged kids to use music as emotional expression, not just entertainment.

16. Pharrell Williams - “B Is For Book”

Pharrell brought his joyful energy and signature bounce to “Sesame Street” with “B Is for Book,” a song celebrating the magic of reading. Joined by Elmo and Cookie Monster, Pharrell bopped through a musical journey that highlighted how books can take you anywhere, from far-off lands to outer space. His presence made literacy look cool, curious and full of possibility — just the way it should be.

17. Janelle Monáe – “Power of Yet”

Monáe’s futuristic flair met motivational messaging in a song about perseverance. Dressed in her signature tux, she led the Muppets through setbacks and breakthroughs, reinforcing that just because you can’t do something now doesn’t mean you never will. A true classic in the “Sesame Street” catalog.