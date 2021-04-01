Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Khujo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop’s storytelling style has always allowed for Black culture to take center stage, and sports are an important part of that culture. This is especially shown through how songs are written and performed by artists who are fans of basketball. With it being a large staple of the culture, it’s no surprise that many artists have referenced the sport, different players, and types of plays in their music. Both basketball and rap music have continued to take on the role of pushing society forward in their own unique ways as they’ve developed.

Here are 16 rap songs that feature lyrics inspired by basketball.

1. Basketball by Kurtis Blow

“I like slam dunks, take me to the hoop / My favorite play is the Alley Oop.”

Kurtis Blow took the music industry by storm after the release of his single, “Basketball.” The song expresses Blow’s love for the sport and how much practice and games can relate to real life. For example, the determination that many players have when facing the challenge of trying to win a game in comparison to those who are trying to work through a rough time in life. The song also mentions some of Blow’s favorite players of that time, such as Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West. Known as one of the originators of rap music, it is with no surprise that the song has since been used in movies and sampled by other music artists.

2. Shoot Pass Slam by Shaquille O'Neal featuring Ken Dawg

“Pass the ball or the mic, whatever suit ya.”

With a budding basketball career already under his belt at the time, Shaquille O'Neal released “Shoot Pass Slam” as a depiction of his career. The fun-loving song is filled with creative nuances as Shaq addresses playing on the court and his lyrical skills, as shown through the verse “Pass the ball or the mic, whatever suit ya.” Shaq displays confidence and determination as he mentions making slam dunks throughout the song. He also showcases his strength and talent after emphasizing that he’s able to perform well behind the microphone or on the basketball court in the lyrics.

3. Space Jam by Quad City DJ’s

“Everybody get up, it’s time to slam now.”

This infamous track takes Hip Hop fans back to the beginning of an era — the “Space Jam” era. This song gained major notoriety after being featured in the film, Space Jam, featuring basketball star Michael Jordan. This specific lyric highlights the excitement that comes with attending a basketball game or another group event. This excitement is usually followed by dancing and the calling out of support to a specific team. The song encourages listeners to dance and enjoy themselves while letting go of uneasiness. The jam sessions from this track have continued over multiple generations and ones to come.

4. He Got Game by Public Enemy featuring Stephen Stills

"I got game, she's got game / We got game, they got game, he got game.”

Street basketball is another version of the game that artists such as Public Enemy highlighted on their track, “He Got Game.” The song speaks of the confidence that comes while facing an opponent in a basketball game. This notion can also be applied to life scenarios that may arise that involve that level of confidence along with resilience. The song was also featured on the soundtrack for the film He Got Game starring Denzel Washington. The highlighted lyric addresses the glamorization of basketball, and how its impact is beyond just the players or stats that they have behind their name.

5. Soul in the Hole by Wu All Stars

“After dark, you got your three-point shooters.”

Teamwork makes the dream work, right? Wu All Star’s “Soul in the Hole” depicts this throughout the song as it speaks about the different roles that the members of the group would play in a basketball game. This song reminds us of this with its mentions of how much each player contributes to the success of a game. Additionally, how the skill of each player shows up in dominant ways through offense and defensive plays. The song also drew correlations between the drug game and basketball as everyone plays a role in the success of the task at hand: winning. This included the lyric that referenced players that shoot three-point shots with no hassle, which relates to someone being good at what they do in the drug game.

6. Basketball by Lil’ Bow Wow featuring Fundisha, Fabolous, and Jermaine Dupri

“They’re playing basketball, we love that basketball.”

Not only do music fans love basketball, but so do rappers! This nostalgic track derived from the popular film Like Mike starring rapper Lil’ Bow Wow. The song features unique lyricism from each artist featured, making a point to use basketball lingo and references. The song even mentions players such as Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan for their epic skills on the court. The lyric helps to emphasize the adoration for the sport of basketball, and how impactful the sport is across various generations.

7. NBA 2K2 by R.O.C.

“So you better watch the clock, I’m scorin’ any second now.”

Similar to the previous track, this song was also featured on the Like Mike movie soundtrack and has just as many nods at the popular game. The song highlights the popular video game “NBA 2K” because of how heavily ingrained the sport is into the game’s layout. The song's theme is tied into basketball by each verse describing a type of play or how those around a player, such as an opposing team or audience, react to the energy used on the court. The verse highlighted makes for a competitive notion by giving some intimidation for someone to put their best foot forward if they’re playing against R.O.C.

8. Heart Of A Champion by Nelly

“I’m like Magic to Kareem, man you tell me I ain’t Worthy.”

Whether in a game on the court or the game of life, Nelly’s “Heart Of A Champion” provides motivation in a unique way. Nelly reviews his musical career success while also shining light on his contributions to his community. His unique delivery of the song through lyricism and wordplay is what makes the song so compelling for listeners. More specifically, the encouragement in the song urges listeners to go after their goals and dreams. While the song references numerous athletes from sports like football, baseball, and basketball, in this specific verse he references three star basketball players, Kareem Abdul Jabar, Magic Johnson, and James Worthy.

9. Kobe Bryant by Lil Wayne

“He the greatest on the court, and I’m the greatest on the verse.”

In an ode to the legendary basketball player, Kobe Bryant, New Orleans lyricist Lil Wayne depicted pieces of the player’s life in his music. The song incorporates elements of Bryant’s character traits such as being self-motivated and having the courage to go against the grain in comparison to other basketball players. In doing so, this helped other players and fans to be motivated in more ways than one, which has since translated into the song. The song overall helps to drive the point of both Bryant and Wayne being some of the best that their respective industries have to offer. While both would be considered the best for different reasons, they both possess intense work ethic and dedication to their craft as expressed in the song.

10. Undisputed by Ludacris featuring Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“Before I get pissed and run up in the stands like the Indiana Pacers.”

Ludacris’ “Undisputed” is an energy filled song with wordplay that helps to keep the Atlanta native in a lane of his own. The clever wordplay includes his verse referencing the Indiana Pacers. This line was a notion to those listening that Ludacris was not to be played with, and that he didn’t have a problem with stepping out from behind the mic to handle business. The song also has a strong boxing influence with the features of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and young boxer at the time, Pretty Boy Bam Bam. The alignment between the success of rappers and boxers is the common thread throughout the song which motivates listeners to exude their dominance and claim their rightful spot on top.

11. Can’t Tell Me Nothing by Kanye West

“And you can live through anything if Magic made it.”

For Ye’s third studio album, Graduation, he released the song “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” Ye’s notion of pushing through life’s twists and turns relates to how renowned basketball player, Magic Johnson, has continued to live his life to its fullest capacity after being diagnosed with HIV. The lyrics emphasize the concept that even when life gives you hardship, that you’re able to still live life on your own terms. Additionally, if someone at the success level of Johnson can be redirected on their path and bounce back, so can someone else that isn’t at that success level. The song also expressed the importance of patience on your way to the top.

12. Awwsome by Shy Glizzy

“Swish I’m balling, I’m so awesome.”

The infamous “swish” phrase has been a nod to basketball for the sound that the ball usually makes when making it into the hoop. Shy Glizzy uses this to his advantage in the song “Awwsome” as a nod to the positive feeling that comes with shooting a basket successfully. As well as the feeling that comes after completing a large task and focusing on the wins in life. The song enforces the notion of positive self-talk and reaffirming one’s confidence.

13. White Iverson by Post Malone

“High average, ball on these bastards, it makes me happy.”

Post Malone’s “White Iverson” is a song that encourages listeners to embrace the lifestyle that comes with success. Sporting designer clothing brands and jewelry with luxurious experiences is what many basketball players experience as they climb the ladder in their career. In reference to player Allen Iverson, the song zeroes in on the similarities in lifestyle of rappers and basketball players. The verse selected helps to display Malone’s disregard for his haters and continuing to stunt on them unapologetically.

14. Jumpman by Drake and Future

“Chi-Town, Chi-Town, Michael Jordan just had text me.”

Named after Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan shoe logo, the song “Jumpman” was released by rappers Drake and Future on their collaborative album called What a Time to Be Alive. The lyrics suggest that a lavish lifestyle is not only the norm for them, but that reaching goals is imperative to the success that they want to have. The song also mentions their levels of influence and how they even had direct communication with the Chicago legend, Michael Jordan, proving that their impact is larger than just music.

15. Tyler Herro by Jack Harlow

“My dawgs like to play ‘Madden’ and ‘2K’ / But one thing they don’t do is play about me.”

For his debut album, That’s What They All Say, Jack Harlow released the song “Tyler Herro” named after the basketball player. The overarching theme is the song is Harlow’s expression of his journey dealing with negativity as an artist and being misunderstood by fans who are not in tune with his music style. The video game, “2K,” is centered around basketball’s trends, players, and the experience of playing the game creatively through choices a player can make. This is mentioned in the song after Harlow’s expression of how ride or die his tight knit circle of friends are. Fans can relate to this in knowing they mean business when it comes to friends and family.

16. So Sophisticated by Rick Ross featuring Meek Mill

“Ball hard like D Waiters.”

Rick Ross’ “So Sophisticated” is a feel-good song that helps listeners be reminded of the lifestyle that comes with being successful. Outside of the glitz and glamor, there are still challenges that may arise including lack of support from loved ones and brushing off haters. Both artists depict how their lifestyle comes with a level of responsibility while enjoying the luxuries that come along with it. The selected lyric is an ode to basketball player Dion Waiters, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the time of the song’s release. The phrase “ball hard” alludes to the double meaning between someone working hard on the basketball court and someone who is spending money intensely.