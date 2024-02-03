Image Image Credit Photo by Johnny Louis via Getty Images Image Alt Books by Zane Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Reading was the ultimate flex during our teen years. Books were our secret currency, passed around the entire school, each dog-eared page a testament to its popularity. We devoured them between classes, on the bus ride home, and under the covers at night with a flashlight. In those days, having a well-worn paperback in your backpack was as cool as rocking the latest sneakers.

Among the literary treasures circulating through our hands were the provocative works of Zane and Omar Tyree. With raw depictions of love, struggle, and ambition, their novels offered a glimpse into thrilling and forbidden worlds. Arguably too mature for teens, these stories captivated us and sparked conversations far beyond the classroom. Reflecting on those times, it’s clear that these books shaped our perceptions in ways we couldn't fully grasp at the time. Check out 15 books we probably shouldn’t have been reading as kids.

1. The Coldest Winter Ever by Sister Souljah

Sister Souljah’s “The Coldest Winter Ever" follows the tumultuous life of Winter Santiaga, the pampered daughter of a Brooklyn drug kingpin. When her father is arrested, her world collapses, forcing her into a relentless struggle for survival. As Winter navigates betrayal, crime and loss, her resilience and street smarts are both her savior and her downfall. The novel vividly portrays the harsh realities of urban life and the consequences of choices made in desperation.

2. Confessions of a Video Vixen by Karrine Steffans

In this candid memoir from Karrine Steffans, the hidden world of Hip Hop and Hollywood is exposed through the eyes of a former video vixen. "Confessions of a Video Vixen," chronicles the author’s journey from her troubled childhood to her rise in the entertainment industry, detailing her relationships with famous artists and the personal toll it took on her. The book also uncovers the dark side of celebrity, including exploitation, substance abuse, and the quest for validation. Ultimately, it’s a story of survival and self-discovery amid the glittering, yet perilous world of fame.

3. Flyy Girl by Omar Tyree

Omar Tyree’s "Flyy Girl" is a coming-of-age novel following Tracy Ellison, a smart and beautiful teenager growing up in Philadelphia. As she navigates the challenges of adolescence, Tracy becomes entranced by materialism and the allure of a glamorous lifestyle. Romantic entanglements, personal growth, and the quest for identity, mark her journey. The novel captures the highs and lows of Tracy’s teenage years, highlighting the complexities of love, ambition, and the search for authenticity.

4. Addicted by Zane

In her novel, “Addicted,” Zane narrates the life of Zoe Reynard, a successful businesswoman who struggles with a secret sex addiction. Despite having a loving husband and family, Zoe's uncontrollable desires lead her into a series of dangerous affairs. As her addiction spirals out of control, she faces the potential destruction of her marriage and career. The book delves into themes of desire, compulsion, and the journey toward healing and self-discovery.

5. Thugs and the Women Who Love Them by Wahida Clark

An urban novel, Wahida Clark’s "Thugs and the Women Who Love Them" intricately weaves together the lives of dangerous men and the women drawn to them. Set in the underworld of street crime, the story follows ambitious and educated characters like Angel, Jaz, and Kyra, who find themselves entangled with men involved in criminal activities. Clark vividly portrays themes of loyalty, betrayal, and survival against the backdrop of inner-city life. The book dives deeply into the complexities of love and power dynamics, offering a raw, unflinching look into a world where choices have life-altering consequences.

6. True to the Game: A Teri Woods Fable by Teri Woods

Teri Woods’ "True to the Game: A Teri Woods Fable" centers on Gena, a young woman navigating the dangerous world of drugs and crime, and Quadir, a drug lord seeking to leave that life behind. As Gena falls in love with him, she must confront the harsh realities of being part of a cartel. Woods vividly portrays the complexities of life, exploring themes of love, ambition and the pursuit of power. The novel captivates readers with an authentic portrayal of street dynamics and the complex relationships that shape them.

7. Push by Sapphire

In "Push," Sapphire introduces Claireece "Precious" Jones, a 16-year-old mother of two in Harlem, New York, suffering from severe mental and physical abuse. Despite her hardships, Precious holds onto aspirations for a better life. Expelled from junior high due to her second pregnancy, she finds a lifeline in an alternative school that supports her educational journey. At the "Each One, Teach One" adult literacy program, she meets Ms. Rain, a dedicated teacher who sees her potential. With Ms. Rain's guidance, Precious begins to break free from illiteracy, learning to express herself through writing. This transformative journey was adapted into the 2009 film Precious, capturing the raw essence of the protagonist’s resilience and the impact of education on her path to empowerment.

8. B-More Careful by Shannon Holmes

Netta, leader of the all-girl crew known as the P**sy Pound, grows up navigating the challenges of an absent father and a mother struggling with addiction in Shannon Holmes’ “B-More Careful.” Learning early how to leverage her beauty, Netta maneuvers through a world where money, cars and jewelry are the currency of survival in Baltimore. Her life intersects with Black, a local drug dealer with a deep-seated animosity towards New Yorkers, who falls passionately in love with her. However, when Black uncovers Netta's true motives, he seeks vengeance, setting off a chain of explosive events that test loyalties and ignite intense conflicts.

9. Dopefiend by Donald Goines

Author Donald Goines lived through 23 years of darkness and despair as he battled addiction. His struggle began during military service in Korea and tragically ended with his murder at 39 years old. With a crippling $100-a-day heroin habit, Goines drew from his personal experience to write "Dopefiend," a raw and shocking portrayal of Black heroin addiction. The novel vividly captures the tragic descent of a young couple, once full of promise, as they are inexorably drawn into the deadly world of hardcore addiction.

10. G-Spot: An Urban Erotic Tale by Noire

In Noire’s “G-Spot: An Urban Erotic Tale,” Juicy Stanfield’s boyfriend is Granite “G” McKay, the powerful owner of Harlem’s notorious G-Spot Social Club. A lethal drug dealer, G ruthlessly controls Harlem and showers 19-year-old Juicy with luxury to keep her satisfied. However, Juicy’s unfulfilled sexual desires lead her into dangerous territory, fantasizing in secret and finding temptation in the club’s male dancers. Trapped in G’s world, she faces increasing scrutiny and control as he suspects her disloyalty. Desperate to break free, she plots to stash away G’s money, knowing it’s a risky move.

11. For the Love of Money by Omar Tyree

The sequel to Omar Tyree’s “Flyy Girl” follows Tracy, a now-successful 28-year-old Hollywood actress. In “For the Love of Money,” she returns to her roots in Philadelphia after achieving stardom and reconnects with old friends. Tracy appears poised for a perfect life, but as she confronts her past, questions about former relationships, complicated family dynamics and her artistic aspirations resurface. Aside from the glitz and glamor, Tracy wrestles with the complexities of achieving happiness and success, raising deep questions about the true nature of fulfillment.

12. Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James

“Fifty Shades of Grey” tells the darkly seductive story of Anastasia “Ana” Steele, a literature student, who finds herself unexpectedly drawn to Christian Grey, a young and successful entrepreneur known for his striking appearance and intimidating demeanor. Despite her innocence, Ana is determined to unravel Christian's enigmatic persona and desires. Intrigued by her quiet strength and independence, he admits his attraction but insists on maintaining control. Both shocked and fascinated by Christian's unconventional tastes, Ana hesitates while he battles inner demons and his relentless need for dominance. Their daring affair becomes a journey of discovery, as Ana uncovers Christian's secrets and explores her own darker desires.

13. Midnight: A Gangster Love Story by Sister Souljah

In the highly anticipated prequel to her bestselling novel, “The Coldest Winter Ever,” Sister Souljah writes about the life of Midnight, a loyal lieutenant to a powerful underworld figure. Raised in a wealthy Islamic African family, Midnight grows up surrounded by comfort, confidence, and protection. While shielded by his father's love, he is still aware of the harsh realities beyond his privileged upbringing. When his father's empire is threatened, Midnight and his mother flee to the United States, where he navigates the streets of Brooklyn, New York using his Islamic faith and African intellect to protect loved ones, rebuild his business, and regain his wealth and status — all while staying true to his beliefs.

14. It's No Secret by Carmen Bryan

Carmen Bryan has deep ties in the rap industry, having held positions at major labels like Def Jam and Capitol Records. She’s also famously known for her tumultuous relationship with Hip Hop icon JAY-Z, a saga that captivated media attention and sparked significant industry drama. In her memoir, "It's No Secret," Bryan boldly recounts her journey — from the highs and lows of fame and her controversial romance with the famed rapper-turned-mogul to enduring personal turmoil and rebuilding her life as a resilient mother. Despite enduring public scrutiny and personal challenges, Bryan’s memoir stands as a testament to reclaiming her narrative with unflinching honesty.

15. Zane's Sex Chronicles by Zane

Renowned for her bestselling novels, Zane presents a tantalizing collection of short stories that served as the inspiration for the Cinemax series “Zane's Sex Chronicles.” Featuring beloved characters like Patience, Maricruz, Lyric, Eboni, and Ana Marie, the stories delve into their daily lives, filled with both relatable challenges and steamy encounters in the bustling city. Challenging stereotypes, Zane's narratives boldly explore themes of sexuality, dismantling misconceptions about men's natural sexual prowess and the supposed inhibitions of African American women.