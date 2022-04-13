Image Image Credit svetikd via Getty Images Image Alt Black man opening Christmas gift Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Stocking stuffers are the perfect opportunity to show the men in your life that you’ve been paying attention to their style, hobbies and vibe throughout the year. In fact, they are small, but meaningful gestures that show you truly know him. Whether he’s a sneakerhead who loves keeping his kicks fresh, a techie who’s always ahead of the game or a skincare king who never misses a beat, our curated list has something for every guy in your life. These gifts are perfect for enhancing his daily life while keeping things stylish and practical. Make this holiday season unforgettable with these 14 thoughtful stocking stuffers that he will love and actually use.

1. Art of Sport Total Routine Kit

The Art of Sport Total Routine Kit is a grooming game-changer for any active man. It includes body wash, deodorant and skincare products specifically designed for men who lead busy, active lives. Infused with natural ingredients like tea tree oil and shea butter, this set keeps him fresh and moisturized — from his morning workouts to his evening outings. Buy here.

2. Stance socks with bold patterns

Socks may seem like a cliché gift, but Stance takes them to the next level. Known for their vibrant designs and superior comfort, these socks let him express his personality while keeping his feet cozy. With patterns ranging from street art-inspired designs to pop culture references, these socks are a guaranteed win for the style-conscious man. Buy here.

3. JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker

This portable Bluetooth speaker is a must-have for music lovers. The JBL Clip 4 delivers impressive sound quality in a compact, durable design. Whether he’s hosting a backyard cookout or hitting the beach, this water-resistant speaker will offer the perfect assist to his daily soundtrack. Plus, its clip-on feature makes it easy to take with you anywhere. Buy here.

4. Jason Markk sneaker cleaning kit

Sneakerheads know the struggle of keeping their kicks clean, and Jason Markk’s sneaker Essential Kit makes it easy. This eco-friendly package includes a premium cleaning solution and brush, ensuring his sneakers stay looking fresh. For those guys in your life who flaunt their newest Jordans or Yeezys, this thoughtful gift shows you understand his obsession. Buy here.

5. Scotch Porter Beard Blueprint Starter Kit

Scotch Porter knows a well-groomed beard is a style statement, so their Beard Blueprint Starter Kit provides all the essentials to impress. Packed with nourishing balms and washes, this set will keep his beard soft, healthy and on point — whether he is rocking a full beard or a goatee. Ensure his grooming game goes unmatched by buying here.

6. Hydro Flask 32 oz. water bottle

Hydration is key, and the Hydro Flask is the ultimate way to stay stylish while drinking water. This double-insulated water bottle keeps drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12, making it perfect for any season. Its sleek design and durable build also make it practical to take to the gym or office. Buy here.

7. Vitruvi essential oil diffuser

Elevate his self-care routine with Vitruvi’s sleek and modern essential oil diffusers, which will bring a calming vibe to any space. You can also pair the gift with essential oils like eucalyptus or lavender for ultimate relaxation. A diffuser is perfect for creating a zen-like atmosphere at home or in the workspace. Buy here.

8. Bellroy Tech Kit Compact

Organization meets style with Bellroy’s compact tech kit. Ideal for the tech-savvy man, this pouch neatly stores cables, chargers and gadgets. Its simple design also adds a touch of class, making it sure to become one of his daily essentials. Buy here.

9. MUSICOZY Bluetooth Eye Mask

MUSICOZY’s Bluetooth Eye Mask is a game-changer for anyone who falls asleep listening to music. This mask blocks out light while playing his favorite tunes or calming sounds via Bluetooth. It is perfect for frequent flyers, night owls or anyone who values quality rest. Buy here.

10. “The Cookout” cookbook

“The Cookout: Soul Food Recipes For Black Americans in Tut Language” celebrates Black culinary traditions with recipes that will make him the star of any family gathering. From BBQ classics to soul food staples, this cookbook will inspire delicious meals and memories — a thoughtful gift for the aspiring chef or grill master in your life. Buy here.

11. Uno Flip! cards

Add excitement to game night with Uno Flip! Cards. This twist on the classic game adds new rules and strategies that will keep everyone engaged. It is a nostalgic, yet modern gift that is perfect for family gatherings or hanging out with friends. Buy here.

12. Ritual Zero Proof Non-Alcoholic Whiskey Alternative

This alternative offers all the rich, smoky flavors of traditional whiskey without the alcohol, making it perfect for mocktails or sipping neat. Ideal for those embracing a sober lifestyle or just looking for a healthier option, it is a thoughtful way to elevate his drink game. With zero alcohol and maximum flavor, it is the ultimate guilt-free indulgence. Buy here.

13. Black Girl Sunscreen for Men

Black Girl Sunscreen is designed specifically for melanin-rich skin, providing protection from the sun without chalky white residue. Infused with natural ingredients like avocado and jojoba oils, it moisturizes while shielding the skin from harmful UV rays. Practical and essential, BGS Men products are perfect for daily use, keeping his skin healthy and glowing year-round. Buy here.

14. PureZone Mini Air Purifier

Compact, yet powerful, this air purifier eliminates odors, allergens and pollutants, ensuring he always breathes clean air. Perfect for his car, office or small spaces, this item is a sleek and practical addition to his daily life. Quiet and portable, it is the ultimate on-the-go solution for fresher, healthier air. Buy here.